I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

John Cena Returns : Cena gets the usual, mixed, welcome and also gets a bit of singing from the crowd, “as they sing John Cena sucks.” Cena is a good sport, noting that he’s missed it. We got some CM Punk chants, which he played off well and continued on. Cena hyped the title matches on tonight’s show, and admitted that he was a fan of Styles doing what he said he said he would. Cena then teased telling why he was here, and we got Undertaker chants. He says 2016 wasn’t the best year for him, people called him busted up and a part timer and that he has one foot out the door. He’s not done, not leaving and it is still his time. He got knocked down, but is back to kick ass and watch the main event. He wants the winner at the Rumble, because he’s John Cena.

– Miz has security around his locker room, and will only speak with Renee Young.

Smackdown Tag Team Title Elimination Match: Champions The Wyatts vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. American Alpha : Orton and Harper are representing the Wyatts tonight. Rhyno and Gable to begin, Gable hits a suplex, Jey tags in and The Usos take control on Rhyno, working double teams. The Wyatts talk on the floor during this. Rhyno gets the tag to Slater, who huts a high cross and runs wild on Jimmy and scores a near fall. Slater takes out the Usos, slips off the top and eats a superkick and is rolled up and eliminated at 4:25. Post break, the Usos work the heat on Jordan. Gable gets the hot tag, runs wild, hitting suplexes, but Jimmy made the save. Suplexes to both Usos by Alpha, the Usos fight off the doomsday bulldog and Gable rolls up an Uso for the elimination at 10:20. The Usos stick around to beat down Alpha, Orton in and lays the boots to Jordan, taking control and hitting the snap slam for 2. Uppercuts by Orton follow, but Jordan hits a dropkick to cut him off. Harper tags in, Gable in as well and hits a dead lift German for the near fall. Bray causes a distraction and we head to the break. Post break, Harper worked the heat on Gable. Harper isn’t doing anything all that special, just using his size and power to pummel a smaller man, like he should. Orton beats down gable at ringside, and then continuing the heat back in the ring and scoring near falls. Gable is selling everything like such a champ, Harper in and hits the Michinoku driver for a near fall. The bossman slams follows as Gable continues to play Ricky Morton. Gable counters out of a powerbomb, Orton and Jordan tag in and Jordan runs wild. Suplexes to Orton, but Harper makes the save. To the floor, cannonball by Gable; Jordan takes out Bray, but that allows Orton to hit the hangman’s DDT. Orton sets for the RKO, up top and Gable knocks Orton into Harper. Alpha runs wild, grand amplitude and we have NEW Champions! American Alpha defeated Champions The Wyatts, The Usos, Heath Slater and Rhyno @ 23:25 via pin

– Renee interviews Ziggler about the title match tonight. He admits to making a bad decision last week. Opportunities keep slipping through his hands, so tonight, that makes him the wildcard.

– James Ellsworth gets interviewed; Carmella arrives and calls him “Uniquely attractive.”

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch : After some basic back and forth, Lynch took things to the mat and out grappled Bliss. Bliss worked back to her feet, but Lynch maintained control. Bliss countered the sunset flip; they traded pinning attempts, leading to Bliss tripping up Lynch. Lynch then looked for an arm bar, Bliss countered and scored a near fall. Bliss used the hair to hit an STO, Bliss then stood on Lynch’s back and repeatedly stomped Lynch’s head to the mat. Lynch then hit a series of dropkicks, Bliss took a powder, Lynch followed and they brawled on the floor. After a back and forth on the floor, Bliss posted Lynch and rolled back into the ring. Post break, they were both back in the ring as Bliss worked the heat. They traded strikes, Lynch fired up with uppercuts and lariats. Lynch missed the forearm, hit the corner kick and then Lynch did the Pentagon Jr “arm break spot,” as she was fired up.

Lynch up top, Bliss cuts her off but gets sent to the mat, allowing Lynch to hit the missile dropkick. “La Luchadora” then arrived; Bliss got a roll up off the distraction. They both sloppily went for pinning combos. Lynch got the knees up to counter twisted Bliss. Disarmher locked in by Lynch, Bliss gets a foot on the ropes. La Luchadora posts Lynch, DDT by Bliss and she retains. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch @ 13:45 via pin

– Bliss claimed not to know who La Luchadora was, joking that it could be Sasha Banks or Nia Jax. I am guessing Tamina.

– We get footage of Renee Young slapping Miz last week. Renee arrives to interview Miz, as he holds Maryse back. Mia dismisses security as thy were in his shot, Ambrose arrives in a security shirt and attacks Miz as Miz begs for security to return.

– We get highlights of the drama with Nikki Bella and Natalya. Nikki is interviewed, and knows people are jealous of her for the success she achieved. She is proud of everything she accomplished through hard work.

– Corbin claims to be a top star, noting that Ziggler and Styles (the little men) should be nervous.

WWE Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin : Corbin attacked right away, looking to bully the smaller men. They worked well together at the beginning, with all three doing spots before going to the break. Post break, Corbin worked over Ziggler on the floor. Corbin is n control, slamming AJ to the apron and then rolling him back into the ring before continuing his attack. AJ fired up, laid in strikes and Ziggler hit a dropkick, allowing AJ to hit a crucifix on Corbin. Corbin laid out both guys with clotheslines. Corbin again attacked Ziggler, countering a DDT attempt. AJ blocked the end of days on Ziggler. Lariat and STO on Ziggler by Corbin, he takes control as we work through another break. Post break, Corbin maintains control as he beats down both men. AJ and Ziggler work together and send Corbin to the floor. Corbin tosses AJ into the barricade, takes out Ziggler and clears off the announce table. Ziggler and AJ lay Corbin on the table and both put him through it with an elbow drop and leg drop. Ziggler then hits a uranage on AJ onto the apron, back in and hits the tornado DDT for a near fall. Sleeper by Ziggler, but AJ counters with the ushigoroshi. Clash try on Ziggler, he fights and escapes. AJ fights back, but Ziggler cuts off the springboard with the kick, and the superkick gets Ziggler a near fall as Corbin returns. Ziggler hit a neck breaker and elbow on Corbin for the near fall. Deep six by Corbin on Ziggler gets a near fall. Corbin and AJ battle back and forth. We get a zigzag, end of days combo and AJ is down. Corbin posts Ziggler, sets him up top and follows. Ziggler fights him off, sends him to the mat but Corbin crotches him. End of days to Ziggler, springboard forearm to Corbin, AJ coves Ziggler and retains.Champion AJ Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin @ 20:45 via pin

– Cena hit the ring for a face off with AJ. AJ lays the belt down as Cena offers a handshake, and AJ accepts.