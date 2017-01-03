Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

The Miz & Maryse Are Here to Talk : Miz will defend the IC Title tonight against Dean Ambrose. Miz took credit for the Smackdown ratings increase and claimed to hold the most prestigious title in all of the WWE. He plans to be more forgiving in 2017, and says Renee Young owes him an apology. The show will not continue until he gets his apology. He then claims she made things personal and magically Ambrose gets a title shot. Renee gave up her journalistic integrity for “Dirty Deeds” with Dean Ambrose, which brings out Ambrose. Maryse slaps him and Miz runs; Maryse also bails. Ambrose then claimed Maryse hit harder than Miz.

Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler : Ziggler attacked right away, firing away with right and then Corbin avoids the dropkick. Corbin then took control, clubbing away at Ziggler. To the corner and then Corbin whips Ziggler to the opposite corner, and Ziggler is down. Ziggler looks to fire up but eats a back elbow. Corbin covers for 2. Corbin then choked out Ziggler in the ropes, and Corbin then sent him to the floor. Corbin continued his assault on the floor, back in and lays in more rights. Ziggler finally catches him with an elbow and big boot. The dropkick follows and Corbin rolls to the floor. Post break, Corbin has control back and stomps on his head. He then locks in a half nelson, Ziggler escapes but jumps into a big right and Corbin covers for 2. Rights by Ziggler, corner splash, neck breaker and the elbows drop all connect for Ziggler. Corbin counters the fameasser and levels Ziggler with a clothesline. Corbin charges, Ziggler avoids and Corbin posts himself, leading to the fameasser by Ziggler for the near fall. Corbin counters the zigzag, but Ziggler comes back and hits it for the near fall. Ziggler then runs into end of days, and Corbin wins. Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 13:45 via pin

– Post match, Corbin tried to attack Ziggler with a chair, but Kalisto ran him off. Ziggler then laid out Kalisto with the superkick, yelling that he didn’t need his help.

– Carmella and James Ellsworth meet backstage, Ellsworth is smitten and is having issues talking to her. He then gives her his shirt he is wearing. She asks him to escort her to the ring.

– Ziggler is pissed off as he enters the locker room. Apollo Crews is upset he attacked Kalisto and they brawled.

– We get highlights of Bliss defending her tile last week, and Luchadora’s return, leading to Lynch’s loss.

La Luchadora vs. Becky Lynch : Deonna Purrazzo dressed as La Luchadora last week and was scheduled to be backstage today, so this looks to be her again. Lynch attacked and took her down, laying in some ground and pound. Lynch hit the XPLODER and then laid the boots t La Luchadora. La Luchadora then bailed under the ring, and then reappeared as a smaller version Twisted Bliss connects, but Lynch gets the disarmher and wins. Post match Lynch unmasks Bliss and the La Luchadoras beat down Lynch. Becky Lynch defeated La Luchadora @ 2:05 via submission [NR]

Styles & Cena Contract Signing : Daniel Bryan is here to host the signing. Styles wants to know why he has to do this, and then talks with Bryan about how they are the same, working small towns and all for the love of the business. Cena leaves and walks back into a title shot. Bryan defends the decision by saying they are on a roll, they beat Raw in the ratings and that was due to Cena and Styles; their rematch is the biggest match possible. Bryan says everyone wants the match so Smackdown will give it to them. Bryan reminds Styles he has nothing to worry about, because he’s beaten Cena three times. Styles says that Cena was gifted a title shot from his brother in law. Last year Cena had the title and told Styles he had to beat him to prove he belonged. Styles said if Cena lost, he doesn’t belong in the WWE. Styles says Cena has been a ghost, they beat Raw because Styles was the champ and says they can do this without him. Styles shuts down Cena before he could give his respect speech, noting that Cena told the truth about the rock and now it is true about him. He adds Cena has been great for WWE, but he is a has been. Styles then says Cena will never be as good as Rock in Hollywood or as good as Styles in the ring. Cena talks about being a man and knowing when to apologize, and noted that Styles made the mistake of pissing off Cena. Cena says Styles pushed him so he will push back, says he has no respect and calls Styles a little bitch. Cena is fired up, noting that some think Styles can replace him. Cena then breaks down his passion for the company; he is here by choice and does what he does by choice. Styles is just another guy saying Cena sucks and looking to replace him; you bring it all at the Rumble, and I will kick your ass and take that title, “Because I’m John Cena, recognize.” Baron Corbin arrives, announces himself for the Royal Rumble match, and vows to win it. He doesn’t care who has the title, but will win the title at Mania. Cena is glad he’s here because he wants a fight. Styles attacked Cena from behind and bailed, allowing Corbin to tell Cena that his time was up.

– Maryse meets with Renee Young and slaps the shit out of her. That had some stank on it.