Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– We get a video package on the recent issues between Miz & Maryse and Ambrose and Renee Young, culminating in last week’s IC Title win by Dean Ambrose.