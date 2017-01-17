Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Shane McMahon Has a Super Duper Huge Announcement : Shane McMahon is out to kick off the show. McMahon does he little dance and plays to the crowd, and they love him. McMahon hypes the Rumble PPV, running down some of the big names that are set to compete in the match. McMahon then announces on four weeks, the WWE title will be defended in the elimination chamber. This brings out WWE Champion AJ Styles; he does not look amused by this. He plans to beat up John Cena at the Rumble. Shane questions of he will be defending the title at the Chamber, noting that Cena may walk in as the champion. Styles says “Over my dead body,” and then claims Shane has made a hot headed decision and should have consulted the champ first. The crowd loves Styles as Shane says he consulted Daniel Bryan, they are giving opportunities, and they want the best as champion at Mania. Shane puts over Styles as one of the best in the ring, but says he has a bad attitude. Styles threatens to take the title and go back to Japan. Cena then makes his way to the ring. Styles cuts off Cena and tells him to shut up, and says Cena’s brother in law gifted him a title match. Styles feels disrespected, adding that Smackdown is against him. The Miz and Maryse arrive, Miz says he will win the IC Title back and will either win the Rumble or win the Chamber to return to the main event of WrestleMania. He plans to become a double champion, Styles says he is delusional and does a good job of hiding behind his wife. Miz makes fun of Styles’ hair and reminds everyone that he beat Cena at Mania before. He also made the IC Title what it is today. Miz says people talk about Smackdown because of him. Cena gets involved and instigates things. Styles reminds Miz that he knocked his teeth out, and asks Maryse if Miz “performs with a lisp.” Shane books Styles vs. Miz.

– Shane walks and meets with Ambrose. Ambrose says he wants a new IC Title because it smells. Shane says there is one title and he can’t help him. Ambrose wants a match with Randy Orton tonight.

– Cena is out on commentary.

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz : After some back and forth, Styles grounded Miz for a bit. Miz made his way to the ropes for a break. They battled foe position, working the test of strength. Miz escaped, but ran into the dropkick; Styles followed with the back breaker. Miz managed to cut off Styles with a knee to the guy, but Styles quickly fought back and locked in the calf slicer. Maryse distracts Styles, allowing Miz to kick him in the face and send him to the floor for a commercial break. Post break, Miz worked the heat, laying the boots to Styles and then hitting the Daniel Bryan shotgun dropkicks. Styles quickly cut off Miz, teased the Styles clash but Nmiz poked the eyes and hit a short DDT for 2. They traded pinning combos, PELE by Styles and then a knee strike sends Miz to the floor. To the floor, we had shenanigans with Styles, Miz and Cena leading to a no contest. Back in the ring, Cena fights off Miz and lays out Styles with the AA. WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz went to a no contest @ 10:40

Nikki Calls Out Natalya : Natalya attacked Nikki prior to their match last week, which led to a big brawl at ringside and Natalya standing tall. Nikki says they are just getting started and calls out Natalya. Natalya appeared in the crowd and showed a video on the tron of her walking backstage, and makes fun of all of the Nikki merchandise being next to Cena’s. She is pissed that Bret hart has a shirt for sale, and she doesn’t. Natalya then says Nikki and Bret have a lot in common; because they will both die alone. Natalya and Nikki brawled backstage.

– Dasha interviews Alexa Bliss and asks if she is afraid. Alexa says that’s some bullshit, because she will prove herself and retain the title.

– KURT ANGLE HALL OF FAME VIDEO TIME!