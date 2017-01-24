Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Daniel Bryan is trying to eat an apple, and Miz interrupts him and rants about not having a private dressing room. He wants Bryan to make it right, but Bryan has jokes and offers Miz a rematch against Ambrose for the IC Title. Miz asks for a No DQ match but Bryan refuses. Bryan then makes it a lumberjack match.

– Commentary breaks down the issues with the Wyatts.

– We head right to the ring for Orton vs. Harper.

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton : Daddy Bray has had enough of the bullshit between the kids, so he’s throwing them in Thunder Dome; two men will enter and only one can be daddy’s favorite. Bray is out to watch the mayhem. They lock up after Harper talks some shit, Harper has never really ought what Orton was selling this entire time. They brawled to the floor as Bray largely ignores them. Back in and Orton fires back with a clothesline and hits the hangman’s DDT. Orton sets for the RKO, but Harper bails. Then brawl on the floor, and Orton slams Harper off the commentary table. Harper hits a boot, and Bray rolls Orton and Harper into the ring as we take a commercial break. Post break, Harper had Orton grounded as Bray watched on. Harper up top, cut off by Orton; the superplex followed and Orton covered for 2. They fought back and forth, but Orton hit the snap slam and covered for 2 again. Harper fired back, hit the Michinoku driver and covered for the near fall. Harper then countered the RKO into a roll up and that got a great near fall. Harper looked for the sitout powerbomb, but Orton countered into the roll up and then countered the lariat with the RKO for the win. Randy Orton defeated Luke Harper @ 10:56 via pin

– Post match, Bray laid out Harper with sister Abigail.

– We get highlights from last week’s cage match and Mickie James’ return.

– We get a remember the Rumble video with Triple H…

Mickie James Talks : Renee Young is here to interview Mickie James. Renee asks James about her return as La Luchadora. James says she beat Trish for her first title at Mania, and is a five time women’s champion, as well as a former Divas champion. James is a condescending bitch here, and says that Lynch and the women of the revolution think they are the end all be all. They almost got away with trying to ruin her legacy if it wasn’t for Bliss. She says Bliss has been fighting against the revolution, but always remembered James and her accomplishments. She respects Bliss, and is her because of her. Lynch likes to brag about being part of the revolution, forget about that, because this is about the reinvention of Mickie James. Lynch hits the ring and we have a brawl. James bails into the crowd, Bliss arrives and they then double team Lynch. Bliss up top, twisted Bliss to Lynch and she stands tall with James. James says Lynch should have learned her lesson, always be one step ahead.

– Carmella took James Ellsworth shopping. Ellsworth IS WEARING HIS FUCKING GEAR. He hasn’t shopped in a place this nice since his last court date. Ellsworth proceeds to try on a selection of wacky outfits, including an Elvis outfit. Carmella then picked out more proper clothing.