– We open with a video package on the Cena vs. Orton rivalry.

Daniel Bryan is Here : Bryan is out to kick off the show, and gets the hometown love from the crowd. He’s glad to be home, and brings up his retirement last year. The last year has not been easy, but he is grateful, grateful to be the GM of Smackdown, to come to Seattle and give the fans the best show possible. And soon, very soon, he will be a dad. The Miz arrives to ruin the party. Miz gives Bryan the sad face and says “boo hoo,” Bryan had to retire. Miz tells him to become a stay at home dad, notes Bryan can’t wrestle any more and says he can’t wrestle. Bryan says that never stopped Miz. Miz says Bryan doesn’t respect him and says Bryan can’t wrestle any more, but he can and at Elimination Chamber (the fans try their hardest to drown him out.) Miz is not amused, and then Corbin arrives. He says Miz needs to know when to shut up, because he talks too much. Miz thinks they should partner up at the PPV, but Corbin threatens to take him out right now. Bryan sarcastically asks Corbin not to punch Miz in the face, and Ambrose arrives. Ambrose says they are being cute and mocks Miz’s wardrobe. He then claims he will be a double champion after the PPV. AJ Styles arrives, and asks if they are done. He wants to know if they are done playing fantasy. Styles says he has beaten them all, and doesn’t care about any of them. He only cares about being WWE Champion and will win his title back. Miz claims it will not happen, and Bryan books them in a fatal four-way match for tonight… NEXT.

Miz vs. IC Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin : Ambrose controls early, dumping Corbin and Miz. Ambrose and Styles work back and forth, Ambrose cuts him off on the springboard attempt and he crashes to the floor. Corbin takes control, taking out Styles as he tries another springboard. But he posts himself, Miz then DDTs Styles for a near fall. Miz mocks Bryan, does the Bryan kicks, but Ambrose rolls him up and we get rapid fire near falls between Ambrose, Miz and Styles. We then take a commercial break. Post break, we got a tower of doom spot, Corbin covers Miz for a near fall, and then covers Styles for a near fall. Miz laid in corner kicks to Corbin, but then ran into deep six for the near fall. Styles cuts off Corbin with a PELE, and then hits the forearm and covers for 2. Miz fights off the clash, hits the running knee and that gets 2. v fires up with clotheslines to Miz, and a neck breaker to Styles. He sends Corbin to the floor, hits the suicide dive and then slams Miz and Styles to the barricade. Then hits the elbow drop press to Corbin, but Styles makes the save. Styles hits the asai DDT, but Miz makes the save. Styles fights him off, springboard forearm to Miz but Maryse pulls him to the floor end of days by Corbin finishes Styles. Baron Corbin defeated Miz, IC Champion Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles @ 13:07 via pin

– We get a Luke Harper promo; he never had anything and has nothing to lose. Orton stole his family and is a liar. He knows how to fix it, but cutting the head off of the Viper is too easy. At Elimination Chamber, he will eliminate Orton. Pencil that match in.

– Nikki Bella is here for an interview from an undisclosed location. Natalya also joins us, and they are separated due to their recent brawls. Phillips asks is they can reconcile, but Nikki says that the Natalya she knew is dead to her. Natalya says Nikki has no friends, only followers. She will expose Nikki for the poor wrestler and human being she is. Natalya says she has never lied, and is upset that Nikki turned Bret against her. Nikki says Natalya is crazy and bitter. Nikki says that no one respects Natalya anymore, and Natalya promises to put her on the shelf and says she will never have a baby. Nikki says Natalya has only been good at wrestling, and when she wins, Natalya will have ruined her family legacy. This just fell off a cliff, as Natalya says Cena will move onto a smarter and prettier woman, and one that is better than Nikki; if she wasn’t married, Cena would be with her. It just fell into that “bitches be crazy” thing WWE loves, but at least they tried to add heat to their match.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews : Ziggler has completely owned Kalisto the last few weeks, so Crews is trying to get revenge for his little buddy. Crews hit a dropkick at the bell, sent Ziggler to the post and then missed a charge and posted himself. The DDT by Ziggler followed, Crews blocked the superkick and rolled up Ziggler for the win. Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 1:05 via pin [NR]

– Post match, Ziggler beat down Ziggler with a chair, and there as so much sympathy for Crews that the fans chanted “one more time!” Kalisto made the save, Ziggler beat him down with chair shots and the fans again wanted more.

– We get a Black History Month video on Rosa Parks.

– Bryan then books Ziggler vs. Crews & Kalisto in a handicap match. I was close.

Dual Contract Signing : This is the contract signing for both Bliss vs. Naomi & Lynch vs. James. Naomi had to wear her gear because of her entrance; the others got to wear street clothes. James but herself and Bliss over as the superior athletes, and said Renee as a cosplay journalist, and took over the segment. She then claimed that this whole division was built off of her desire to be the best, and Lynch is trying to take all the credit for the revolution. James has waited 7-years to return and get the credit she deserves. She will prove that she created the revolution and created Lynch, because without her, there would be no Lynch. James’ reinvention will begin with the destruction of Lynch. Lynch claims she respected James until she cost her, her title. Things got tough, and James bailed for 7-years. Lynch says she will walk right through her, and bring some straight fire and slap James into the past. Bliss says Lynch is low class, buts over James for beating Trish Stratus at WrestleMania. Bliss then shoots on Lynch’s dyed hair, and says that this is her division. She then said she forgot about Naomi, but it’s ok because she will beat her on Sunday. Naomi reminds her that she pinned her twice, and threatens to snatch her bald. She is looking to go to Mania, in her hometown as the champion. She hit Bliss with a high kick and we got the big brawl. Naomi wiped out James and Bliss with a dive as she and Lynch stood tall.

American Alpha, Slater & Rhyno, and FaBreeze vs. The Vaudevillains, The Usos, and The Ascension : The heels couldn’t get along early, allowing Gable to get some run until the Vaudevillains cut him off. English controlled for a bit, but Gable fought back and tagged in Jordan, they ran wild with double teams but FaBreeze tagged themselves in as it broke down and we took a break. Post break, The Usos worked the heat on Slater. The crowd wanted Rhyno, but the heels worked quick tag and kept Slater isolated. The heels argued over who would get to pummel Slater more, allowing Slater to get the hot tag to Rhyno. Rhyno ran wild, hit a spinebuster but it broke down big time. Bodies to the floor, mass brawling and Alpha clears the ring. Jordan tossed Gable onto the pile of bodies on the floor. Rhyno speared Konnor, but ate the big knee off the ropes by Viktor, and picked up the win. The Vaudevillains, The Usos, and The Ascension defeated American Alpha, Slater & Rhyno, and FaBreeze @ 10:05 via pin

– They mention the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express going into the WWE Hall of Fame, no video.