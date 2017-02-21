Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights from last week’ show.

Daniel Bryan Talks : Bryan welcomes everyone to the show. Bryan brings out Naomi. She got “you deserve it” chants, which will piss off certain segments of the Internet. Bryan puts Naomi over for her hard work, and says he is proud of her. But now he has to do something he doesn’t want to do, he can sympathize because he had to give up a title due to an injury. He and Shane have gone over her medical records, and says she cannot defend her title within 30-days. He asks her to relinquish the title. Naomi first has something to say, and thanks Bryan for his kind words. Last week she cried tears of joy, as she accomplished her dream, and now she is filled with sadness and frustration. It felt good to reach the top of the mountain, and now she’s being knocked off. She feels bad for her fans, and also knows Mania is likely gone as well. She gives Bryan the title and Bryan hugs her. When she comes back everyone will feel the glow. Alexa Bliss now makes her way out, smirking at Naomi. Bliss says that was amazing. She didn’t need to hear the sob story, but Naomi giving up the title was perfection. All she wanted was her rematch, but Naomi couldn’t defend it. She wants to help and suggests Bryan give her the title back, because she is fine. Bryan says what he has to do is difficult, and it makes sense to give her back the title. But he won’t do that. Bryan books Bliss in a title match, right now, against Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss : They worked some basic back and forth, with both going for pinning combos. Lynch took control early, grounding Bliss. Nice back and forth here, arm drags by Lynch and she targets the arm early. Bliss makes a comeback, using some heel shenanigans, but Lynch hits the XPLODER for 2 and Bliss powders to the floor. Post break, Lynch was in control and firing up. Another XPLODER connects, and Lynch covers for 2. Lynch hits the missile dropkick and gets another near fall. Bliss tries to escape, grabs the ring skirt and cheap shots Lynch in the throat and rolls her up with the tights for the win. Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch @ 9:20 via to become the new champion

– Post match, James celebrates with Bliss and tries to attack Lynch, who runs her off.

– Ambrose cuts a promo about tonight’s main event, and wants to break Corbin for costing him his chance at the Elimination Chamber.

– Kalisto also cut a promo about Lucha stuff.

– Miz cut a promo about his greatness.

Champions American Alpha vs. FaBreeze : FaBreeze attack as Alpha makes their way into the ring. They isolate Jordan right away, isolated him in their corner but Gable gets the hot tag and they ht the Steiner’s bulldog and quickly pick up the win. Champions American Alpha defeated FaBreeze @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– The Usos arrive, tease a fight and then say Alpha can’t prepare for them. The Usos were all fired up ere, noting that it wasn’t paranoia Alpha was feeling, they were just fearing the Usos.

– Styles walks and yells at some random dude, noting that he’s going to the main event on Mania.

– Ziggler cuts a promo, noting that the new era is over and no one can replace him; he then superkick the blue screen.

– Mojo cuts a promo about winning the main event.

– Harper notes that he followed and obeyed Wyatt, but now he is free. After he wins, there will be nowhere for Bray to run.

– Nikki cuts a promo, noting that she will prove that she’s more than a pretty face and will leave everything in the ring tonight. After tonight, Natalya will be known as the broken hart.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Natalya vs. Nikki Bella : How long until Maryse gets involved? Nikki attacks at the bell, and they then chase each other around, and then Nikki gets a table but Natalya cuts her off. Nikki rolled her up on the floor for a near fall. Nikki attacks with kendo stick shots, and covers for another near fall. Nikki tosses Natalya into the crowd and they brawl. Natalya teases a superplex off of the boards, but Nikki tosses her back to the floor and hits the disaster kick for a near fall. back to ringside, where Natalya slams Nikki to the barricade and then the steps for the near fall. Natalya grabs the kendo stick, but drops it and dismantles the announcer’s table. Nikki rolls her back into the ring, Natalya snatches her up but Nikki fights off the powerbomb attempt. They battle back and forth, and Nikki hits the Alabama slam onto the announcer’s table and covers for 2, the table doesn’t break. The Smackdown announcer’s table hates everyone. Post break, Nikki fights off the sharpshooter, and Natalya then hits a suplex on the floor. They brawl beside the stage, Natalya celebrates as they continue to battle back and forth and then work backstage. Natalya slams Nikki into Maryse, again, and that leads to Nikki slamming Natalya through a mirror for a near fall. They brawl back into the arena, and onto the stage. Nikki drags Natalya to the ringside area, but Natalya tries for the sharpshooter, but Nikki counters with the fearless lock. Maryse arrives and attacks Nikki with a pipe, just beating her down. Miz appears to pull her away. Natalya pins Nikki and wins. Natalya defeated Nikki Bella @ 14:05 via pin

– Corbin, Crews Bray cut promos on tonight’s main event. Bray says Orton has proven himself and earned the keys to the kingdom, the winner of the battle royal will simply be his sacrificial lamb.

– Jack Gallagher cuts a promo for tonight’s 205 Live.