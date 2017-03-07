Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– The opening video package looks back on the happier days of the Wyatt/Orton saga, before Randy burned that fucker to the ground. Orton posing in front of the fire was absolutely hysterical and many buys.

Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan Tell Us What We Already Know : Shane and Bryan make their way to the ring to kick off the show. They welcome us to the show, and discuss the situation around the WWE title. Bryan thinks Orton should get the title shot while Shane thinks that AJ should get it. Bryan says Orton won the Rumble and it’s tradition that the winner gets the title shot at Mania, but Shane reminds us that Orton gave up his shot and we see the footage. Shane says that they didn’t know Randy’s plan, and after they held a battle royal and then a final singles match, AJ won the shot to face Wyatt. But last week, Orton set those plans on fire. Bryan doesn’t agree with Orton’s actions, but since he and Shane disagree on who should get the shot. They confirm the plans of Orton vs. Styles tonight to see who will face Wyatt at Mania.

– Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan walk and meet with Styles, who has been trying to get a hold of both of them and he’s tired of the conspiracy against him and will take out Orton tonight. He’s not afraid of them or Orton.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. James Ellsworth & Carmella : As the match begins, Miz & Maryse arrive allowing Carmella to attack Nikki, hitting a superkick. To commercial we go. Post break, Carmella has control, grounding Nikki as Miz & Maryse join commentary. Nikki quickly tosses Carmella to the floor and tags in Cena. Ellsworth begs off before slowly getting in the ring. Miz absolutely buries Cena on commentary as Carmella shoves Ellsworth into Cena. Cena stops the superkick, hits the proto bomb. Nikki drops Carmella with the forearm smash. Double five knuckle shuffle by the Cenas. The AA and rack attack 2.0 lead to dueling submissions for the win. John Cena & Nikki Bella defeated James Ellsworth & Carmella @ 7:20 via submission

– Post match Maryse & Miz attack, and stand tall. Miz then runs down Cena for making Nikki sign a contract to move in with her, and then says that Cena saw what they had and then after it wasn’t allowed to be mentioned, he conveniently decided to make his relationship public for his brand. He calls tier love fabricated, and says that it will stop now. Maryse tells Nikki to “break that, bitch.”

– Orton puts over Styles but says that no one and nothing will stop him from facing Wyatt at Mania.

– Curt Hawkins called out Dean Ambrose for laying him out last week. Hawkins charges Ambrose and gets laid out. Ambrose then ran down Corbin, noting that no one likes him. Ambrose then says Corbin has no testicles, and Corbin appears on the screen and says he won’t just show up because Ambrose called him out. Corbin promises to take everything from Ambrose, including his title. Ambrose hits dirty deeds to Hawkins on the floor and then heads backstage to find Corbin.

– We get to see the women’s history month video on Trish and Lita.

– Ambrose looks for Corbin backstage.

– Mojo Rawley gets interviewed, and announces that he’s entering the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Dolph Ziggler mockingly claps for him and runs down the “new era guys” and tells Mojo that he has to earn a Mania moment. Mojo then says, “is that why you don’t have one?”

– Ambrose mistakenly attacks a security guy, allowing Corbin to lay him out with a pipe shot. Corbin lays the boots to him and then lays him under a forklift and reenacts halftime heat, lowering the forks on him. Agents and refs make the save.

Alexa Bliss Talks : Alexa Bliss and Mickie James make their way to the ring. Bliss welcomes us to her “Blissertation,” where she announces her opponent for WrestleMania; it won’t be Naomi, Nikki Bella or Carmella, and it definitely won’t be Becky Lynch. Lynch is like the Chucky doll and she keeps coming back. Man, this was dying a death. Lynch then arrived and proclaimed that she will defeat Bliss at Mania. Natalya then arrived, and told Lynch to step aside and claimed that she and Bliss came to an understanding. She says Lynch isn’t in their league, Bliss cuts her off and make catnip jokes and denies her a title shot. The claims Natalya is the worst there was, is and will ever be. James cuts them off, and claims that Bliss will be defending against her at Mania. James thought that this was the deal, but Bliss doesn’t agree. They all argue and Bryan comes out to try and save this mess. Bryan calls the segment an F, but says that Bliss calls herself the greatest, so they will give her a way to prove it; Bliss will defend against every available woman on the Smackdown roster. Bryan then goes Teddy Long…

Mickie James & Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch & Natalya : JIP as Natalya and Bliss go back and forth. V takes control, does the run over the back spot but comes up about a foot short on the basement dropkick.

Lynch and James tag in, they work some nice back and forth. They continue to work well together, James then tagged in Bliss and they took the heat on Lynch. Lynch started to fire back, sending Bliss to the floor and Lynch followed and continued her attack. James tripped up Lynch. And we worked through a break.