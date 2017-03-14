Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights of Styles confronting Shane McMahon after Smackdown last week. Styles was upset that he lost to Orton, feeling that he should be the main event on WrestleMania.

– Bryan is on the phone, noting that there is a special Miz TV tonight. Styles arrives and demands to see Shane McMahon. Styles threatens to slap Bryan and mocks his “delicate” condition. Styles promises to tell the WWE Universe about the conspiracy against him, and heads to the ring.

– It’s only Tom and JBL on commentary; Otunga is filming a movie and weather kept Mauro away.

AJ Styles Talks : Styles makes his way to the ring to kick off the show. Styles is pissed as he grabs the mic and the crowd cheers for him. Styles is sick and tired of Bryan and Shane messing with him. You’d think they’d roll out the red carpet for the best in WWE history to go to the Mania main event. Instead, he had to jump through hoops like a circus animal, while Bryan gave “basically his brother in law” a free title shot. He lost to Cena, but never received his one on one rematch, had to fight in a triple threat, then the chamber, had to go through a battle royal and then had to beat Luke Harper. Orton burns down Wyatt’s house, and gets the Mania main event. He had the best 2016, put Smackdown on the map and put the asses in the seats and made the people subscribe to the WWE Network; and now he doesn’t have a Mania match. Bryan is a puppet, but Shane McMahon, he needs to have a conversation with him about his career, if he even has one. He drops the mic and bails.

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch : Natalya turned on Lynch during a tag match last week, leading to this match. Lynch hit a dropkick and followed with some ground and pound. Natalya cut her off, but Lynch fired away with kicks, with Natalya hiding in the ropes. Natalya acts as if she wants a handshake, Lynch slaps her and then drops down into an STF; Natalya gets the ropes. Natalya powders to the floor and we take a commercial break. Post break, Lynch was in control and Natalya rolled to the floor where they brawled and Natalya slammed her to the mat. Back in the ring, Natalya chokes out Lynch in the ropes and worked the heat. Lynch slowly worked to her feet, but Natalya cut her off and slammed her to the corner. Natalya missed a charge and they traded strikes. Natalya slaps Lynch, which only fires her up and she follows with clotheslines, a dropkick and XPLODER. Lynch then got the rolling arm bar out of the corner into the disarmher for the win. Becky Lynch defeated Natalya @ 8:50 via submission

– Post match Carmella attacked both women and stood tall.

– Styles waits on Shane McMahon backstage.

– We get highlights of Cena hosting thee Kid’s Choice Awards.

– Carmella and Ellsworth talk and walk. She explains to Dasha that she plans to be the next Smackdown women’s champion.

MIZ TV : Miz and Maryse are in the ring for Miz TV. Miz & Maryse are the guest this week because they are must see, because they have exposed Cena & Nikki as frauds. We get highlights from last week, where Miz and Maryse attacked Cena and Nikki, proving that they are the WWE’s it couple. Miz then showed footage from talking Smack, where Miz ran down Cena and that fact that he’s manufactured crap. Miz claimed everything was handed to him while he had to fight since day one to get where he is. Maryse claimed Nikki was jealous of her because she was married. Miz says Cena only loves himself, is selfish and classless. Maryse says Nikki is worse. Maryse claimed she and Nikki used to be best friends until Nikki blocked her return to WWE and to be on total Divas along with Kelly Kelly. Maryse mistakenly trusted her while Nikki renegotiated for more money. Nikki told her that he was untouchable because she was dating Cena. And that led to the Bellas returning without her. Maryse is pissed that Nikki took time, money and opportunity from her. Maryse now plans to make her suffer and prove that she’s a backstabbing bitch. That brings out Cena and Nikki, they rush the ring as Miz and Maryse bail. Nikki says she has no power, and says that Maryse stabbed them in the back and that they were never friends. Nikki says Maryse and Miz steal the money of the fans, and calls her a brainless, spineless blowup doll. Nikki challenges Maryse to a match tonight. Miz declines, noting that Maryse has nothing to prove. He ends Miz TV and tells Cena & Nikki to continue to be horrible people. BUT Wait, Daniel Bryan is out. Bryan is out and was not impressed with Miz TV because he ran his mouth and then ran away like he does every time. Bryan is pissed and wishes he could punch Miz in the face, for stealing his moves, for reminding him he can’t wrestle and for generally existing. Bryan says Miz takes advantage of the fact that Bryan can’t fight him. Bryan books Cena & Nikki vs. Miz & Maryse for Mania.

Mickie James vs. Champion Alexa Bliss : like the first ladies match, this is fallout from last week’s tag match. Bliss stole the win tagging, herself in; James was pissed because she did all the work and thought she was getting a title shot. She laid out Bliss with a high kick and stood tall. They did some basic back and forth, James worked strikes and Bliss cut her off and choked her out in the ropes. Bliss posted James and then slammed her to the floor, and we took a commercial break. Post break, James fought back and worked a single leg crab. She then ran wild, slamming Bliss to the mat and hitting a basement dropkick; the fisherman’s suplex followed and got 2. Bliss got pissed, tossing James across the ring and taking control back. James fought back with a back elbow, RANA and a series of kick but Bliss got a sunset flip out of the corner for 2. Bliss escaped the DDT and they then traded pinning combos Bliss then dropped James with a big right, hit the double knees but missed insult to injury and followed with the head kick for the win. Mickie James defeated Champion Alexa Bliss @ 8:45 via pin

– Shane McMahon arrived and Styles attacked him backstage and beat the shit out of him. Styles beat on Shane like he owed him money and then threw him through a car window, noting that Shane asked for this. BAH GAWD WE NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION SHANE IS BUSTED OPEN!