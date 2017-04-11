Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Smackdown is now…The Kevin Owens show? : An oddly clean shaven Kevin Owens (in a suit) makes his way to the ring. Owens says that Smackdown has been upgraded and this is now the Kevin Owens show. We should all be thankful that the US Title is in the hands of a Canadian, because Canada is better and Canadians are better athletes. He then mocked that the Bruins lose to the Canadians all the time, and then spoke some French Canadian, and issues an open challenge. He is only here for him and to be the new face of America. Baron Corbin arrives, because one secondary title is as good as the other. Corbin knows Owens can beat down the fans and most of the locker room, but he can’t beat him up. Corbin beat Ambrose last week that he went and hid on Raw, and then Ambrose beat Owens so bad he ran to Smackdown. Owens calls him delusional and won’t give him a title shot. Sami Zayn then arrives, much to the dismay of Owens. Destined to do this forever. Sami says he is finally on Smackdown live, and Corbin says no one cares. This brings out AJ Styles. Great reaction for AJ. AJ says that this is Smackdown, and it’s not about any of the men already in the ring, it’s about him and the house he built. Daniel Bryan then arrived and discusses that Owens will defend against Jericho at payback, and the winner of that match will be on Smackdown. The title will not be defended until after Payback, but Styles, Sami & Corbin will face in a #1 contender’s match to face the winner at Payback.

Non-Title Match: Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan : Rowan tried to use his power early, but Orton quickly fought back only to be cut off. Rowan worked body shots, worked over Orton up top and looked for a superplex, but Orton fought that off and then hit the snap slam and stomps. They worked to the floor and Rowan charged into the steps as Orton sidestepped him. Back in and Orton hit the draping DDT, but Bray’s gimmick hit and he cut a promo from backstage to distract Orton. He promises to see Orton in the house of horrors. Orton then followed Orton to the floor, and Rowan attacked with the steps and that was a DQ. Rowan laid him out with a full nelson slam. Champion Randy Orton defeated Erick Rowan @ 3:56 via DQ

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. American Alpha : Jordan and Jey to begin, Jordan shoots for a singe leg and then hits a slam. Gable tags in, hits a northern lights suplex for the near fall but Jimmy tags in. Jordan back in and they work double teams, including the double dropkick and they then clear the ring. Post break, The Usos worked the heat on Jordan. Jordan eventually fought them off, one Uso posted himself and Jordan got the hot tag to Gable, he ran wild and hit rolling Germans and then XPLODERS. The moonsault followed for 2. Gable continues to roll, works the hanging arm bar in the ropes but eats a superkick; the top rope splash eats knees and Gable cradles an Uso for a near fall. Jordan in, Alpha hits the doomsday bulldog and Jey makes the desperation save. Alpha is sent to the floor, the Usos try dives but get caught with suplexes and they then brawl on the floor. Back in and it breaks down. Blind tag by the Usos, superkick and top rope splash connects and the Usos retain. Champions The Usos defeated American Alpha @ 9:00 via pin

– The Shining Stars attack and lay out Alpha post match.

Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal : Mahal is looking for revenge from the Andre the Giant battle royal, because Gronk helped Mahal win and eliminate Mahal to do so. At least there’s a story here; Gronk is in the crowd. Mahal controlled early, laying in strikes but Mojo quickly fought back. Mahal cut him off with the back elbow. And then the high knee scored and he covered for 2. Mahal tried to ground Mojo, but Mojo fought back with strikes, the shoulder block but then ran into the stun gun. Mahal then dropped to the floor, jawed with Gronk, allowing Mojo to make the comeback. Gronk spilled a beer on Gronk, and back in Mojo hit the running forearm strike for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated Jinder Mahal @ 2:44 via pin [NR]

– Mojo celebrated with Gronk post match.

Shane McMahon Addresses The State of The Smackdown Women’s Division : Shane puts over the Smackdown roster, and wishes the best to the roster members that left for Raw. Talk turns to the Smackdown women’s division, and he invites out the entire division; we get Naomi, Natalya, Carmella, and Becky Lynch. Shane pits over Naomi, but Ellsworth cuts him off and claims that Naomi is a horrible champion and that Carmella is the reason watch the show. Naomi takes the mic and warns Carmella to pull Ellsworth back before she kicks his ass. Joining them are Tamina (Shane built her up to make it sound like he was announcing Charlotte) as the crowd chant for Sasha Banks. Shane then announces Charlotte, putting her over huge.

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English : English stalled a bit, but Tye attacked, got the takedown and celebrated with 10 chants. English then attacked Tye in the ropes, laid the boots to him and followed with a running uppercut in the corner. English took time to sing again, and that allowed Tye to fight back. Tye then laid the boots to English in the corner, the Tye breaker connects and English is done. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Ziggler cuts a delusional promo, saying he will stay on Smackdown, because he built the show and made it cool. Shinsuke Nakamura then arrived to a great reaction. Ziggler heeled it up and said he didn’t know who Nakamura was. The crowd loudly chanted his name to inform Ziggler. The crowd then san his music as Nakamura waited on Ziggler to hand him the mic. Nakamura then told Ziggler that he was Shinsuke Nakamura, Ziggler tried to superkick him but Nakamura blocked it and dared Ziggler to attack again; Ziggler bailed. Good, don’t give away Nakamura’s first main roster match with no build. Well for those that thought Nakamura wouldn’t be over on the main roster, don’t.

– New Day is coming to Smackdown.