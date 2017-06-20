Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– The female MITB losers argue over how Carmella won the briefcase, and Daniel Bryan arrives. Bray wants to hear what Carmella and Ellsworth have to say.

Carmella & Ellsworth Talk : Carmella struts around as Ellsworth demands that the fans appreciate her. Ellsworth holds the briefcase for her as Carmella talks about her name trending on social media, and says some people complained about how she won MITB. She says “who cares” and says she has been over looked and underestimated ever since being picked last in the draft. She’s not here for girl power, and is sick of hearing all about the other women because she’s more intelligent because she planned for her future. She won the match fair and square. She mentions past winners getting helped in order to win MITB. She then complained about Internet trolls calling them pathetic and embarrassing. She says there are no rules, and Bryan will come out later and will make a decision and will reinforce what she said. There’s not a damn thing anyone can do about it.

– Charlotte meets with Bryan, and she wants Bryan to act. Bryan says MITB was no DQ, but she feels it should only be that for the competitors and wants him to do the right thing.

– Mahal vs. Harper & Nakamura vs. Ziggler are also set for tonight.

– We get a pre-match promo from New Day, noting that the Usos ran away at MITB, escaping their own prison.

Big E vs. Jimmy Uso : Woods, Kofi, & Jey are at ringside. The match started during the break, with the screen in screen. Jimmy laid in chops to begin, but Big E quickly locked in the abdominal stretch and then sent Jimmy to the floor and followed. He worked over Jimmy and Jey distracted him allowing Jimmy to make the comeback. Jimmy then basically whiffed on a baseball slide dropkick, which Big E sold anyway. Back in and Jimmy lays the boots to Big E in the corner, and follows with the running ass attack. We’re back to full screen, with Jimmy keeping control. Big E sends Jimmy to the apron, but Jimmy then jumps into an overhead belly to belly. Big E hits more suplexes. He dances but runs into a Samoan drop for 2. Jimmy takes out Kofi, but Big E hits the STO and looks for the big ending but Jimmy bails to the floor. The Usos tease walking out again, but Kofi wipes them out and Woods backs Jimmy back to the ring. Big E blocks the superkick and hits the big ending for the win. Big E defeated Jimmy Uso @ 5:55 via pin

– Bryan talks with Shane on the phone and Natalya & Tamina interrupt him. Natalya wishes Bryan a belated father’s day and talks about her cat. Tamina interrupts and wants to know if he will fix the situation. Bryan will have an official decision soon.

– Naomi is interviewed about the finish of the women’s NITB, she’s not happy about it, but feels Bryan will make the right decision. She’ll be ready for anyone, and Lana arrives and says she would have won at MITB without Carmella’s distraction. Lana wants a rematch, but Naomi says she won fair and square. She will give Lana a shot next week because she’s a fighting champion.

– Commentary discusses Mahal beating Orton at MITB to retain the WWE Title.

– Tom Phillips spoke with Orton earlier today. Orton is asked about his loss at MITB; Orton says he lost control and took his eye off the ball and beat himself. He’s been there before and used the numbers game, but Mahal made it personal and now it’s not just about regaining his title. He will do whatever it takes to get revenge and will hurt Mahal. Maybe he will travel to India and rain down RKOs on the entire Mahal family. Please send Orton and a film crew to India to film hundreds of RKOs.