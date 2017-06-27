Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Daniel Bryan Talks : Bryan is out to a great ovation, and hypes the two women’s matches taking place tonight. Carmella arrives and says that Bryan claims that this is the land of opportunity, but it’s more about injustice. She won MITB fair and square and Bryan unjustly stripped her of the MITB briefcase; the match is no DQ and she was the first woman to get the MITB briefcase. She’s making all of the right points, noting past interference, but they are unfortunately the same points she made last week, doing it in the same shrieking fashion she did last week. I appreciate the fire from her, but why have her basically cut the same promo. Bryan defends his decision, because no one ever climbed and handed the case to someone. The crowd is on Bryan’s side. Ellsworth then runs his mouth and runs down the crowd, calling them the real villains. He used to look up to Bryan, but now he doesn’t see a man, he sees a gutless, spineless coward that has no grapefruits to cut it in the ring and made up an injury. Bryan laughs him off and says he should fire him, but tonight it’s not about him, instead it’s about the real superstars. Bryan won’t ban him from ringside tonight, instead he is banning him from the entire arena and has security come to get him as Carmella begs him not to do it. Security forcefully removes Ellsworth. He tries to run away. Bryan wishes Carmella luck.

Non-Title Match (If The Hype Bros Win They Get a Tag Title Shot): Champions The Usos vs. The Hype Bros : Ryder into begin, he hits arm drags and a flapjack, covering for 2. Mojo tags in, they work some double teams and then Mojo no sells some chops and hits a shoulder bock and tags in Ryder and tosses him to the floor onto the Usos. The Usos cut off Ryder as we head to a screen in screen commercial break. The Usos take the heat on Ryder, working quick tags and grounding Ryder. Ryder slowly fights back, tags in Mojo and he runs wild with shoulder blocks and a slam, covering for 2. Ryder gets tossed to the floor and Mojo scores with the pounce. Ryder in and works over an Uso, missing the broski boot as we go full screen, big splash to Ryder and the Usos win. Champions The Usos defeated The Hype Bros @ 5:50 via pin

– New Day arrives and challenges the Usos to a match at Battleground. The Usos say they don’t deserve a shot since they already took care of them. They will take a pass as whooping that as tonight, but at Battleground, they accept. Kofi says that the Usos are getting moody, and calls them booty. I’m not a big fan of New Day essentially booking themselves in a rematch, when the Hype Bros lost a shot that they legit earned months ago because reasons.

– Free agent John Cena returns next week on Smackdown.

– We get a new installment of Fashion Vice. Fandango & Breeze interrogate the Ascension, who deny doing anything wrong. Fandango tries to bribe them with Eddie Money tickets. Konnor wanted to accept, Breeze arrives, offering iced tea and a cheese platter. Fandango realize s they were both playing good cop and during the interrogation their office was trashed again. The Ascension enjoy the cheese plate and sneakily take the Eddie Money tickets.

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Champion Naomi vs. Lana : Lana with the sneak attack during the introductions, she hits the hammerlock spinebuster and Naomi kicks out at 2. Naomi fires back with a head kick and hits the split legged moonsault and wins. Champion Naomi defeated Lana @ 1:09 via pin [NR]

– Becky discusses tonight’s MITB. She was inches away from winning when Ellsworth got involved, and tonight she now gets a fair chance and will win tonight.

– Aiden English is alive and is here to sing. Randy Orton is alive, likely assuming that English is somehow related to Mahal and figuring he’d save himself a trip to India. After the commercial break, Orton is all alone. During the break, Orton told English to leave; he refused, so Orton hit an RKO. Orton won’t leave until he gets what he wants. Orton tore into Mahal last week and we get some footage. Orton wants a rematch for the WWE Title, he says he deserves a rematch, because if he doesn’t get one, he will beat down Mahal in the locker room, in the parking lot and in the airport. So he “deserves” a title shot because he will commit assault and battery? Better than burring down someone’s house I suppose. He looks to go to the back and Shane McMahon decides to show up for work and makes his way to the ring. Shane says we can’t have this kind of shit on Smackdown, Orton says go ahead and fire him because he will buy tickets and show up at shows to attack Mahal. Shane says that Mahal & The Singhs crossed the line, similar to what Orton has done himself in the past. Shane says he understands and will give him a rematch, at Battleground for the WWE title in a match that Mahal will choose. Jinder Mahal then arrives, runs down Orton and how Smackdown is run. While he feels Orton doesn’t deserve a title shot, he will defend the title and says that the match will be one that his hero the Great Khali created, the returning Punjabi prison match. As I said at MITB, I am all in for the return of the match.

– Styles complains about the Owens Open Challenge to Bryan. Owns arrives and says that the challenge are for people he hasn’t beaten, and he already beaten Styles. Styles drop an Anchorman reference, leading to Bryan booking an Independence Day battle royal for next week, with the winner facing Owens at battleground for the US Title. Owens said that this was the worst idea ever, Styles told Bryan, “You’ve had worse, don’t worry about it.”

– Mike & Maria Kanellis are back, they started to do their shtick, but Sami Zany’s music hit for the interruption. From my Takeaways from MITB column, “He’ll [Mike Kanellis] get chances; he’ll likely beat Sami Zayn 3-7 times on TV and PPV because Vince will think that’s hilarious.”

Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn : It’s all Sami early, he sends Corbin to the floor but Corbin catches the plancha and gets slammed to the barricade. We go screen in screen now, as Corbin takes control and works Sami over and takes him back into the ring. Corbin slowly beats down Sami, cuts off a springboard attempt and then works the bear hug. Sami hits a boot, but Corbin hits a big clothesline and then goes back to the bear hug. Sami escapes, and hit the desperation lariat and follows with rights. Corbin then posts himself, Sami hits a high cross and covers for 2. Nakamura watches on from backstage, Corbin kills Sami with a big right and corner clothesline. Corbin misses another attempt, Sami rolls him up and gets 2. Corbin rushes him back to the corner, sets Sami up top but Sami fights back and head butts Corbin to the mat. Back down and Sami runs into an end of days and is finished. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn @ 8:20 via pin

– Nakamura is interviewed and says Corbin is dangerous, but is afraid of what he can do.

– Next week, The New Day & Usos will have a rap battle. Kill me now.