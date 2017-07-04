Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– We get our July 4th video package.

OH HAI GUYZ JOHN CENA’S BACK : John Cena is back and makes his way to the ring. Cena tells the crowd to let him have it because he’s fired up tonight. Because it’s Independence Day, and America is a beautiful country, one where anyone can come and work hard to achieve greatness. We all have fun and all celebrate the American dream; he loves his country and loves WWE, because anyone can come here and prove themselves by competing with the best. But there are a lot of people saying he sold out, went Hollywood and lost his edge. Some have even called him a part time mascot. He’s not a part timer, he’s an all timer. He is a free agent, because if his time is limited, he will go down in a blaze of glory. Styles, Nakamura, Owens, Joe, Lesnar, Mahal, Reigns; line them up and he will knock them down. He’s never lost his fire, and he is the most dangerous man in the world because he has nothing to lose. The franchise is back. Here comes Rusev. Rusev says he works hard and got hurt working while Cena was back filming movies. Cena got commercials for his return while he got nothing while he worked hard to rehab. He sent video messages to Bryan and Shane with no response. Cena won’t take any opportunities from him, the American dream is a lie and Cena is a joke. Says they aren’t in Bulgaria, they are in the US. Cena tells him to come to the ring, and Rusev won’t allow him to boss him around. The US Independence day is a joke because American’s sit around stuffing their faces. Cena says Rusev has been thinking, which is a bad idea. Cena won’t let someone like Rusev push him around, and challenges Rusev to a flag match tonight. Rusev says they will fight on his time and on his terms, and Cena calls him a coward.

– Daniel Bryan meets with Styles and Gable. Owens doesn’t want them in the battle royal tonight. Bryan books Styles vs. Gable, the winner is in the battle royal tonight.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable : The winner gets in the battle royal for a shot at the US Title tonight. Gable goes right to his amateur wrestling game, scoring with takedowns and throws. Styles fires back with leg kicks, and the dropkick follows. We go to the screen in screen commercial break, as Gable rushes Styles to the corner. He fights off a suplex, but Styles hits the head scissors. Chops by Styles follow, but Gable hits an overhead belly to belly and starts to work the arm. Styles makes it to the ropes, they trade chops and Styles connects with the back breaker. Styles takes gable to the corner, works him over and lays the boots to him. Back to full screen and They work up top, Styles shoves Gable off, but Gable pops back up and Styles slips out and slams Gable off the buckles. Styles goes for the springboard, and Gable rips him up, but Styles avoids the moonsault. Styles suplexes Gable into the ropes, but Gable then counters the clash into the ankle lock, Styles struggles and counters into the calf crusher and Gable rolls out. Styles fires up with strikes, Gable turns him inside out with a German and both men are down. Styles counters a German into a roll up and then hits the PELE kick. Styles to the apron and hits the springboard forearm and wins. AJ Styles defeated Chad Gable @ 8:16 via pin

– Sad Mojo is backstage, and meets with Ryder. Mojo says it’s all good, as Ryder says they need to put this in the rear view, because he got them in the battle royal tonight. Mojo says he just won the ultimate battle royal and thanks Ryder. Mojo is happy now.

– Carmella & Ellsworth walk.

– Carmella & Ellsworth walk.

Time For The Carmella-Bration : Ellsworth says he’s canceling Independence Day for the more important Carmella-bration. Carmella laughs at the crowd and mocks them for wanting someone else to win. The fans wanted to right a wrong and re-write history, but you can’t always get what you want, unless you are Carmella. She always gets what she wants and she now has all of the power. Naomi arrives as Carmella discusses cashing in on her. Naomi now has her glowing women’s title belt. Naomi congratulates her but says that she is the champion. Carmella has the power to cash in anytime she wants, but she’s not shook. Naomi makes fun of Ellsworth and brings out Daniel Bryan. Bryan questions what he should do with Ellsworth, tells him to shut up and says that he is barring him from the arena, because it worked so well last week. Bryan also fines him $10,000 and suspends him without pay for 30-days. If Ellsworth doesn’t leave, he will strip Carmella of the MITB contract.

Champion Naomi vs. Lana : Lana is getting another match because her shoulder was up last week when Naomi pinned her. They should show highlights of their Total Divas dance off to sell this feud. Naomi locks in her submission right away and Lana taps. Champion Naomi defeated Lana @ 0:05 via submission [NR]

– Tamina arrives and tells Lana to get up and lets go. I guess we have our next filler feud set, or Lana has hired some muscle to help her out.

– Baron Corbin lays out Nakamura with his briefcase backstage. They brawl and are separated.

NEW DAY/USOS Rap Battle : Because the best way to set up a tag title match is to bring in Wale and do a rap battle. I am not their demographic here. Wale brings out the Usos first, they have a posse with them. New Day is out next wearing re, white and blue; Woods is reliving his Consequences Creed days. Big E fires off with dark match and butt jokes, noting that even Rikishi knows New Day Rocks. The Usos say everyone knows who their dad is, but does Big E know who his is. They make fun of his pecs and say to not make it rated X like your boy Xavier Woods (in a nod to the Paige sex tape). Kofi makes fun of the Usos for not working out and calls them college dropouts. Kofi keeps making fat jokes in something out of a fifth grade insult contest. The Usos make fun of Kofi for being “Ja-Fakin.” The Usos tell Wale to stop running with New Day and get all fired up, it’s not paranoia, and it’s the Usos. Woods says they look like recently divorced dads, but they weren’t nothing until Naomi got them on Total Divas. He then said they should go back to carrying bags for Roman. Wale awards the rap battle to the Usos.

– Randy Orton walks.