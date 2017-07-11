Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights of AJ Styles winning the battle royal last week to earn a shot at the US Title, which he won at MSG on Friday night in a really cool moment.

The US CHAMP is Here : Styles gets a great reaction, and says Battleground came early at MSG last week. He says he’s an upgrade over Kevin Owens, but this is all about the US Title and what it represents. The US Champion used to taker on all comers in a US Open Challenge, and he wants to bring that back. This title has been overlooked, but from now on this title will show you who is the best, and if anyone disagrees, tonight is your lucky night. And here comes John Cena. Cena asks if Styles is sure of what he just said when he made his open challenge. Styles says he is game and Cena accepts.

– BUT WAIT, Kevin Owens arrives and is not happy. He says no one wants to see this match again and he is the rightful holder of the title and people want to see him win it back. No one missed Cena and he doesn’t deserve the title shot because no one wants him here. Cena tells Owens that he can’t see him. Owens just wants him to leave, and he should step up and do something about it. RUSEV then attacks Cena and Owens attacks Styles and he and Rusev stand tall.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Tye Dillinger : Mahal looked to use his power early, Dillinger hit a springboard high cross but immediately got cut off with a clothesline. Mahal quickly grounded Dillinger and we went screen in screen for the commercial break. During the break, Mahal kept control, keeping Dillinger grounded with a cravat. Mahal mixed in some knee strikes as he worked the heat, Dillinger kept fighting but Mahal would have none of that as he dropped some knees to the gut. Back to full screen as Mahal keeps control. Dillinger hit some desperation forearm strikes, followed with mounted corner strikes and started to get the crowd into it but then ate a running knee strike. Mahal hit the khallas for the win. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger @ 6:27 via pin

– Mahal cut his usual promo, the fans don’t like him because of who he is, but 1.3 billion people love him. He will bring hell to Randy Orton next week on Smackdown, because he is bringing the Punjabi prison.

Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso : This is part of the build to the New Day challenging for the tag titles. Big E defeated Jimmy Uso on June 20th and last week was the rap battle. Woods attacked at the bell, showing more aggression than usual and choking out Jey in the ropes. Jimmy would trip him up to cut that off, everyone else argued and the ref tossed Kofi, Jimmy, & Big E to the back. Jey hit a superkick for the near fall, and the top rope splash ate knees. Woods fought back, and hit an elbow on Jey who was trapped in the ropes and Woods won. Xavier Woods defeated Jey Uso @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Shane talks with Bryan on the phone, and jokes that no one has asked about James Ellsworth. Naomi arrives and wants to know who her next challenger is. Charlotte, Becky, Natalya, Lana and Tamina arrive; Shane lazily books a five-way elimination match for Battleground, and the winner gets a title match at Summerslam. Charlotte rightfully questions why Lana is in the match, Tamina defends Lana, and Natalya says Charlotte is only there because of her family and they all laugh as Becky calls her Bret.

– For those asking why Tamina is still around, she has good friends…

– Carmella arrives with a petition from her attorney to bring Ellsworth back. Shane reads it, and rips it up.

– Baron Corbin is interviewed and is asked about his issues with Shinsuke Nakamura. Corbin is afraid that he may hurt Nakamura, and tonight he teaches Nakamura a lesson.

– Nakamura decides he wants revenge for Corbin’s recent actions and attacks during Corbin’s entrance and they brawl into the crowd. Agents and referees try to separate them but they keep brawling. Nakamura stands tall and Corbin takes a walk. This feud will continue at Battleground.

– Cena and Styles talk backstage. Styles says he knew Cena would accept his challenge, and he wanted to face him because a while back, Cena took something important from him. They share some mutual respect and they promise to have each other’s back tonight.