Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Kevin is away celebrating his birthday tonight, so you get me.

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions DIY vs. The Revival

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Sara Bridges and Macey Estrella

* Elias Samson vs. Jonathan Cruz

* Andrade Cien Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

– Askua was arriving moments ago, and was jumped by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. They beat her down and dumped a cup of coffee on her.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Sara Bridges and Macey Evans : Sara Bridges is the artist formerly known as Crazy Mary Dobson, while Macey Evans is a USMC Veteran that joined the performance center in April. She made her in ring debut back in October. Kay and Royce are basically the mean Girls of NXT. Kay and Royce distracted Evans and then took control right away. Kay took the heat, working quick tags with Royce. Bridges got the hot tag, she ran wild, sending Kay throat first to the ropes and covered for 2. Royce distracted the ref, the mean girls hit a double team face buster to pick up the easy win. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sara Bridges and Macey Evans @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Billie Kay and Peyton Royce claimed to be the most dominant force in the division, and Asuka’s title belonged to them. Asuka fought to the ring, but got cut off and beaten down. Nikki Cross arrived, making the save and chasing off Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Cross then attacked Asuka, making her intentions clear that she wants a title shot as well.

Elias Samson vs. Jonathan Cruz : Jonathan Cruz (32) is a Florida independent worker, trained by the Dudleyz, debuting in 2007. He’s better known as a tag team worker (Dos Ben Dejos, Team Lucha and Los Ben Dejos). Graves burying Samson on commentary is great. Cruz tried to man up to Samson, which failed as Samson worked the arm. Samson was not amused as Cruz tried to get some momentum going, scoring some roll ups and a head scissors. Samson destroyed him with a clothesline and then followed with clubbing blows in the corner. Samson then bent him around the post, laid in rights and then hit a running knee strike. Running boot by Samson, and the neck breaker finishes it. Elias Samson defeated Jonathan Cruz @ 3:21 via pin

– We get highlights of the Revival vs. DYI feud.

Andrade Cien Almas vs. Oney Lorcan : They battled two weeks ago, with Lorcan picking up the win. Lorcan tossed Almas down, but Almas gave him a little tranquilo pose. Lorcan then dropkicked him to the floor, and followed with a brain buster off the apron. Back in and Lorcan covered for 2. Almas battled back, hitting a back breaker/final cut combo, followed by kicks in the corner. Almas then worked stomps, uppercuts by Lorcan but Almas kept control, working an arm bar. Lorcan escaped, teased a suplex but then lit up Almas with uppercuts and then an overhead suplex. Almas avoided another blockbuster, but Lorcan with the Alabama slam to the corner to keep control. Almas begs off, uses the ref as a distraction, leading to a cheap shot and hammerlock DDT by Almas for the win. Andrade Cien Almas defeated Oney Lorcan @ 5:11 via pin

– Post match, Almas cut a promo and mocked the crowd for nor understanding his Spanish. He’s looking to take out Roderick Strong.

– Phillips interviewed Nakamura earlier today. Nakamura puts over his matches with Joe and is proud to be the champion. He then puts over Roode as a good wrestler, good looking and has good clothes, but he is not strong and will not win the title. Roode gave Phillips his ticket stub from last year’s Takeover: Dallas event, where Nakamura debuted. We get a Roode/Nakamura contract signing next week.