wrestling / News
Click Here to Join 411’s PWX: This is How We Do It Coverage
July 8, 2017 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
* PWX World Heavyweight Title 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Champion Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Case
* Martin Stone vs. Fred Yehi
* Darius Lockhart vs. Chase Owens vs. Jason Cade
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Jon Skyler
* Tracer X vs. Jason Kincaid
* Also Appearing:
White Mike
Corey Hollis
The Ugly Ducklings
James Drake
Elijah Evans IV
Tommy Thomas
Mikey Gulino