Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– We get a hilarious start to the show, with Mathews welcoming us and introducing his “friend, and not a rival,” Jeremy Borash. Those are the bitches of taping so far ahead and changing booking regimes.