* Quarterfinal Match: Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

* Quarterfinal Match: Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

* Quarterfinal Match: Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell

* Quarterfinal Match: Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

* Plus the semifinals & finals, and a rumored appearance by The King, Neville.

– You can read my report of night one at this link.

– In another effort to show that he (Triple H) wants to work with the UK companies, WWE let Tommy End (Aleister Black) work Progress today, answering Jimmy Havoc’s open challenge. In a way it shouldn’t be a surprise, as commentary praised and thanked Progress all through yesterday’s show. Also, after the show, Triple H noted that he “wants to work with companies that recognize and can cultivate talent,” which Progress falls under.

Quarterfinal Match: Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell : They did a ton at the end of yesterday’s show, after the show and online to make Duune look like a bad ass, and to also make Gradwell a sympathetic figure heading into this show. Dunne’s, “LOL, dad’s home” look he has at Regal as he was reprimanded was spectacular. On the other hand, Gradwell beat Jesus to advance, so he has that going for him. Gradwell’s back is taped up due to Dunne’s attack yesterday. They brawl right away, setting the right tone after yesterday’s angle. Gradwell is fired up, they trade vicious lariats and then Gradwell hits a suicide dive, he’s pissed and continues to attack on the floor. Cole sharing good background on these guys is a nice touch as Gradwell hits a suplex on the ramp, continuing to look for revenge. Back in the ring and Gradwell hits a missile dropkick, but starts favoring the back. Dunne then hits a snap German suplex, Gradwell answers with a Michinoku driver and heads up top… but Dunne rolls to the floor, so Gradwell hits the high cross to the floor. Back in, and Duune shoves Gradwell to the floor, and he hit the apron on the way down, and hits his back again. Gradwell beats the count, but Dunne slams him to the corner back first and covers right away for the win. Dunne hits the bitter end post match. Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell @ 5:10 via pin

– Dunne says there was no controversy, he just made a name for himself.

Quarterfinal Match: Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners : Quick back and forth to begin, Conners looked to slow the pace and worked over Andrews in the corner, but Andrews rolls through the sunset flip and hits a double stomp. Andrews sends Conners to the floor, Conners avoids the moonsault and then sends Andrews to the steps. Conners then works him over on the apron, back in and Conners works the neck crank. Conners slows things down, clubbing away at Andrews and grounding him. Conners follows with the short armed clothesline, but Andrews fights back, hits a jumping enziguri but Conners pulls Andrews to the floor and looks for the running boot, but instead hits the steps. Andrews hits a kick to the face and then hits a cannonball off the barricade. Back in the ring, charging knees by Andrews, northern lights suplex into a moonsault but eats knees and Conners rolls him up for 2. They trade strikes, Conners to the apron and stuns Andrews off the ropes and sling shots into a DLD for a good near fall. Andrews fights back with kicks, and follows with the RANA. Andrews up top, Conners follows him up, cut off and Andrews hits the stunner and follows with the shooing star press and finishes Conners. Mark Andrews defeated Joseph Conners @ 8:40 via pin

Quarterfinal Match: Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang : They lock up and Seven doesn’t look impressed and slaps the shit out of Wolfgang. Wolfgang then hits a suplex, they brawl to the floor and Wolfgang hits a moonsault off the barricade, but immediately starts to favor his knee. Seven fights back, hits the suicide dive, sending Wolfgang to the barricade. Back in, Seven up top, Wolfgang follows and hits the superplex. They trade strikes, Wolfgang counters the lariat and hits wasteland and looks or the moonsault, but Seven moves, dragon suplex by Sven follows for a good near fall. Wolfgang cuts off the lariat but Seven avoids wasteland and turns Wolfgang inside out with a lariat, great bump by Wolfgang but he survives for a great near fall. They battle back up top, Seven looks for a piledriver, but Wolfgang sends him to the mat and hits a swanton to the back of Seven and picks up the upset win. Wolfgang defeated Trent Seven @ 7:15 via pin

Quarterfinal Match: Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin : Bate refused the handshake to twirl his moustache, so Devlin attacked at the bell. Bate fought back and tossed Devlin to the floor and hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring, and Devlin poked bate in the eyes, playing well into the heel persona they worked to set up yesterday. Devlin grounded Bate, but Bate is able to bridge out and hit a monkey flip. Bate then hits the springboard uppercut, Devlin fights off the air plane spin, but Bate then catches the high cross and works into the airplane spin. Devlin rolls to the apron, snaps the ropes into the face of Bate and followed with a kick to the head. Devlin misses the moonsault, landing on his feet. Devlin takes Bate down, heads back up top and misses the moonsault, crashing and burning. Devlin counters the Tyler driver 87 into a RANA and roll up for 2. Devlin then hit the enziguri, Bate hit the big left to counter. Tyler driver 97 and Devlin is done. Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin @ 6:20 via pin