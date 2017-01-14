Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.