wrestling / News
CM Punk Sends Well Wishes to Competitive Gamer After Tournament Loss
July 19, 2017 | Posted by
– CM Punk has given a “chin up” message to a competitive gamer who’s name is inspired by him. Kenny Omega shared the following video of Punk giving support to PG Punk after he finished thirteenth place in a Street Fighter V tournament:
.@PunkDaGod A friend of mine wanted to make sure you saw this… Chin up, buddy – the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/e35FZDsxD2
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 19, 2017