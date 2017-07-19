wrestling / News

CM Punk Sends Well Wishes to Competitive Gamer After Tournament Loss

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– CM Punk has given a “chin up” message to a competitive gamer who’s name is inspired by him. Kenny Omega shared the following video of Punk giving support to PG Punk after he finished thirteenth place in a Street Fighter V tournament:

