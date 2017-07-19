– CM Punk has given a “chin up” message to a competitive gamer who’s name is inspired by him. Kenny Omega shared the following video of Punk giving support to PG Punk after he finished thirteenth place in a Street Fighter V tournament:

.@PunkDaGod A friend of mine wanted to make sure you saw this… Chin up, buddy – the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/e35FZDsxD2 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 19, 2017