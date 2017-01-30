– CM Punk took to Twitter to thank the NHL for having him be part of their All-Star Weekend festivities. Punk, who served as honorary co-host for the NHL Mascot Showdown, posted:

I don't have enough words to properly thank all involved w/the entire all star weekend. Thanks for letting me be a small part. @nhl — Coach (@CMPunk) January 30, 2017

Punk also spoke with NHL.com about his experience and said, “When it comes to mascots, there is just something about them. I’m 38 years old and every time I see one of them, I still get a big smile on my face. It’s infectious. I spent all day Friday and Saturday with the mascots and then [Saturday] night for Skills Competition, I took my wife and we were walking the concourse and seeing all the mascots and giving them high-fives and introducing them to my wife like they are real human beings; it’s just fun. I can’t say it enough … F-U-N, fun.”