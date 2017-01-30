wrestling / News

CM Punk Thanks NHL For Having Him Be Part of All-Star Weekend

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– CM Punk took to Twitter to thank the NHL for having him be part of their All-Star Weekend festivities. Punk, who served as honorary co-host for the NHL Mascot Showdown, posted:

Punk also spoke with NHL.com about his experience and said, “When it comes to mascots, there is just something about them. I’m 38 years old and every time I see one of them, I still get a big smile on my face. It’s infectious. I spent all day Friday and Saturday with the mascots and then [Saturday] night for Skills Competition, I took my wife and we were walking the concourse and seeing all the mascots and giving them high-fives and introducing them to my wife like they are real human beings; it’s just fun. I can’t say it enough … F-U-N, fun.”

