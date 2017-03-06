– WWE loves it when things from Raw and Smackdown end up trending on Twitter, but probably not in this case. CM Punk began trending on Monday night, as you can see below, after the WWE alumnus’ name was chanted throughout the course of the night. Stephanie McMahon addressed the chants during her segment involving the Raw Women’s Championship, saying that Chicago was predictable and that the city’s fans were all “like CM Punk…losers.”

This is the second time that Punk’s name has been trending during Raw, a habit that seems to have picked up since The Rock called Punk during a post-Raw segment in Los Angeles where they were filming for the WWE Studios film Fighting With My Family.