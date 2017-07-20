According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CMLL is telling ROH that as partners they shouldn’t allow their contracted talent work for The Crash because they consider it their territory. The ROH wrestlers who are under exclusive deals like the Young Bucks, Cody, Jay Lethal, Silas Young, the Briscoes and others, aren’t allowed to work anywhere in the U.S. except PWG, but they’ve been able to work outside the U.S in Canada and the UK for various promotions. CMLL wants ROH to make it so that those ROH talents can’t work the Crash. Some are unhappy about this because CMLL isn’t giving them bookings, but is costing them bookings and the Crash pays foreigners better than CMLL.