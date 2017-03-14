– According to sescoops.com, Cody Hall (the son of Scott Hall) has signed with Pro Wrestling NOAH. Cody worked for NJPW in 2015 & 2016, but has been out of action since the Invasion Attack 2016 event due to an injury. Cody is scheduled to face Go Shiozaki on April 14th. While nothing has been confirmed, Pro Wrestling NOAH recently signed a working agreement with Impact Wrestling, which means he could end up on Impact a part of the working agreement.