Cody Rhodes Comments on Dusty Rhodes Teddy Bear Raw Angle

December 26, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes

– Cody Rhodes wasn’t pleased with the backstage segment on tonight’s Raw featuring Bayley, Goldust, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. You can see the segment below, in which Bayley gives Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear only to have Anderson and Gallows arrive afterward. Anderson then ripped the head off of the bear.

Rhodes reacted to the segment, posting to Twitter:

