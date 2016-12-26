wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Comments on Dusty Rhodes Teddy Bear Raw Angle
December 26, 2016 | Posted by
– Cody Rhodes wasn’t pleased with the backstage segment on tonight’s Raw featuring Bayley, Goldust, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. You can see the segment below, in which Bayley gives Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear only to have Anderson and Gallows arrive afterward. Anderson then ripped the head off of the bear.
Rhodes reacted to the segment, posting to Twitter:
Not gonna' say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016