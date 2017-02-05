– Guide Live recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights. According to Rhodes, he tries to avoid watching WWE because it almost makes him mad.

Rhodes on if he still watches WWE and not being himself the last few years he was there: “I mean, unless somebody asks me specific to watch – a lot of my buddies, we’re in one massive group text so there’s a lot of griping and chatting about gossip, feels like I’m still in the locker room half the time and I miss that – but right now it’s not really for me. It wasn’t really for me the last few years I was there. Not that I don’t love WWE, I had such fun there. I met my wife there. Just the product being PG and being so watered down with such super talented guys on it, it almost makes me mad to watch it. So, I avoid.”

His thoughts on Kurt Angle’s Hall of Fame induction: “He’s just a tremendous headliner. He’s the greatest pure wrestler – no one with an amateur acumen can ever compare unless they also have an Olympic gold medal … I just can’t wait to see him. I let him know that day that I can’t wait to see him and tell him congratulations. One of the things my dad told me was the only real thing when it comes to the world of wrestling, the only real thing is the Hall of Fame. Maybe that’s because he was a Hall of Famer, but I’ll never forget that.”