– Here are some more highlights from Cody Rhodes’ interview with Channel Guide Magazine:

On the success of Bullet Club: “Bullet Club has become even more worldwide. It was already worldwide with Finn [Bálor] and AJ Styles, Bullet Club OG’s Karl Anderson and Gallows. They set the playing field. Now to walk out on it and it really is worldwide. The addition of Marty Scurll is very significant. I don’t know if people are giving him the credit they should. He represents an entirely different demographic.”

On a possible WWE return: “I don’t want to sound negative but being part of history right now and this new era and new boom. I didn’t get that while in WWE. So currently there is no incentive for me to return to WWE. I’m making more money than I was with WWE. I’ve been in some unbelievable matchups. Two are coming up. I love WWE. Just currently there is no incentive. There are some things I would love to be a part of. I would love to be part of the Dusty tag team tournament. At the same time I don’t think I’m playing a revenge song here. I don’t think I’m ready to move out of the spot of where I’m at.”

On Shawn Michaels’ advice: “Shawn Michaels told me once that when someone asked, ‘Hey, how was my match?’ He answered them, but then said to me, ‘You know how your match was when you walk through the curtain. You know if it was awesome or if it wasn’t. You know because of how the audience reacted.’ It’s more about asking what you could have done differently. It’s made me really happy to play my music, my way.”