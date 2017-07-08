wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Expects a Rematch With Kazuchika Okada, Says He’s Not Interested in a Feud With His Brother
July 8, 2017 | Posted by
– ROH world champion Cody Rhodes recently took part in a fan Q&A on his Twitter account. You can check out some of his responses to fan questions below.
Indeed I do.
I'll defend it as I see fit. LU star @Willie_Mack got a shot last night. https://t.co/dzY3wwXVnD
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
We don't want one…plus people hated the high profile feud we did have.
Crickets. https://t.co/oWPgyhqQGJ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
I'd say 99.9% yes https://t.co/rjFtfRmtGn
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
Tape it up and go. Not gonna' spend my career on the training table. (plus it really wasn't that bad) https://t.co/71DMtp8i9K
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017