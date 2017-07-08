– ROH world champion Cody Rhodes recently took part in a fan Q&A on his Twitter account. You can check out some of his responses to fan questions below.

Indeed I do. I'll defend it as I see fit. LU star @Willie_Mack got a shot last night. https://t.co/dzY3wwXVnD — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017

We don't want one…plus people hated the high profile feud we did have. Crickets. https://t.co/oWPgyhqQGJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017