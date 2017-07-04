– Cody Rhodes’ match against Kazuchika Okada at the first night of NJPW’s G1 Special in the USA has received some backlash online. The WON reports that Rhodes, who got the title shot after the time limit draw between Okada and Kenny Omega at NJPW Dominion, received negative reactions online for his spot in the match because fans wanted someone “who has a history of blow-away performances or a New Japan full-timer” to get that shot.

The booking came before Rhodes won the ROH Championship from Christopher Daniels at ROH Best in the World. The match between the two promotional champions was viewed as a strong one for the alliance between the two companies, though Cody is not considered to be over enough in Japan at this time in order to be NJPW’s World Champion. There have only been four champions in the last six and a half years, namely Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, AJ Styles and Tetsuya Naito.

Cody lost the match to Okada via pinfall at the special.