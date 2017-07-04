In an interview with The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Cody Rhodes gave his thoughts on intergender wrestling, the 2K motion capture process and more. Here are highlights:

On the motion capture process for 2K game: “2K, when they film you, like the first time with the bazillion cameras when you’re in the room, it’s a really cool experience. Every time after that, it’s unnecessary. They already have this. And you can tell the difference between, like, Apollo Crews warming up and so excited. And then, you can see someone else just kicking their feet in the corner. That’s a cool moment though. You’re immortal after that. Whoever did my mo-cap for Stardust watched my very first entrance and nothing else because I never did half the stuff ever again and it’s funny to watch. Well, hey, that’s what they used, so yeah. Shane McMahon did his own mo-cap. Did you guys know that? He went and did his own mo-cap. He didn’t want somebody doing his moves. Shane did his own mo-cap.”

On Jinder Mahal’s push: “I try to live under a rock when it comes to WWE, but you can’t avoid seeing your Twitter feed, people talking about Jinder Mahal wrestling Randy Orton at a pay-per-view. What a turnaround for Jinder! I hope he wins! What a… wow! What a world we live in.” Rhodes continued, “I mean, he got canned, welcomed back with probably no promise of anything except enhancing up-and-coming NXT guys, and now he’s in the main event! Yeah, good for Jinder!”

On Randy Orton, Rip Rogers, Jim Cornette and the ‘dive’ controversy: “I love Randy. What a mess he got himself into. What a just… why? Why the discussion even began, the dive/headlock [debate]. I mean, why did it even begin? I think with Cornette and Rip, because Rip Rogers blocked me on Twitter and I have no knowledge of why. I think he got tired of, like, seeing Joey Ryan and I clips or something or picture of me and Joey Ryan. I don’t know. I have no idea why. I like Rip’s thought process around [pro] wrestling. I like Cornette’s thought process around wrestling. But I always look at it two different ways: there’s a [pro] wrestling thought process and then there’s a promoter thought process. And promoters, the main goal here for these shows is to get as many people and if that’s offering them a wide variety of not just one standard set of [pro] wrestling [psychology], that’s what you have to do.”

On intergender wrestling: “Joey Ryan, the wrestling that Joey does is offensive to me. I have, however, wrestled him twice and loved the matches and loved the challenge. Intergender wrestling offends me; however, if someone was to offer, I don’t know if I’d say ‘no’ because that’s the challenge. We can’t be stuck in one mindset. Just the concept of a man touching a woman. I don’t know. I’m very conservative. I don’t know. I’m from the south, so like you can’t put your hands on women; however, a lot of women in those matches, want those fights.”

On if there’s been any talks between himself and WWE since he left: “Zero comment. Zero. Zero comment. Nothing, nothing. No, no, I’ve got nothing, nothing, no… no, no, nothing. As a side note, sidebar, my wife did, we ordered the Royal Rumble because she wanted to see Goldberg. So yeah, no, that’s all. I watched it. Props to Goldberg. Props to Goldberg.”