– Wrestlezone.com reports that Cody Rhodes worked through an injury to face Michael Elgin today at the Glory Pro Wrestling event in St. Louis, Missouri. Rhodes defended his ROH world title against Elgin after suffering a reported injury during his match with Kazuchika Okada at the NJPW G1 Special in the USA event last weekend. The event was reportedly a sellout, and more than 600 people were in attendance.