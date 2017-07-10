– Cody Rhodes spoke with WZ for a new Q&A session. Highlights are below:

On if he’d like to face Kenny Omega at any point: “No comment. No comment. No comment on that question. Kenny Omega is a great wrestler.”

On his favorite match in the last 12 months: “I think every match I’ve had with Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay is unbelievably [talented]. And he’s like, highly rated, but I still think he’s underrated.”

On if he’d ever take the [ROH title] to the WWE: “It’s mine, and I don’t currently work for Ring of Honor. So, I can take it where I want.”

On if he’d go back to the WWE anytime soon: “No, not anytime soon. I think it’s silly to say never, but this current situation with what we’re having, and these shows are all sold out.”

On his favorite match ever: “My overall favorite match of all time, that changes pretty frequently. It’s like WrestleMania 12, the Ironman match, and then it’s like Sting and Dusty vs. Arn and Tully from the Knight Center, Terry Funk vs. Flair. My regular favorite match changes on a pretty regular basis.”

On if he’s happy that he stuck with ROH instead of Impact: “Well, I really didn’t stick anywhere.”

On how often he’s contacted by WWE management: “Every week. Because we have to talk about my dad’s estate and they have done a great job preserving his legacy. So we chat about that a lot.”

On if he’s next in line to take over the Bullet Club: “There’s no leader of the Bullet Club. And that’s not a knock on anyone in the Bullet Club. There’s no leader in the Bullet Club. You wanna know who the leader is? …Haku.”

On who he would bring into the Bullet Club right now if he could: “Goldust. Him in the sweet, all Bullet Club [gear and face paint]. Yeah, Goldust for sure.”