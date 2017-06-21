– Cody Rhodes spoke with Channel Guide Magazine for a new interview. The highlights are below:

On how he is training to face Christopher Daniels and Kazuchika Okada: “I’m preparing in unison for both opponents. I haven’t gone back into a wrestling school in a long time until a few weeks ago I went into AR Fox’s school in Atlanta. To be able to roll around and try some new things and new counters… My wife has made it easier for me. She made it so all I have to do is eat, sleep and watch wrestling. Watch both these guys on a loop and do it all the next day. It’s really nice to treat pro wrestling matches like a true training camp. There is your diet, workout leading up to the matches. That is part of being a pro wrestler and being a pro athlete. The most I have ever felt like a pro athlete gearing up for a big fight like a [Floyd] Mayweather or a [Conor] McGregor with these two matches.”

On how WWE helped him get to where he is today: “They put me in the position I am in right now. If they had held me back they wouldn’t have granted me my release. They allowed me to go in the wild and do what I’m doing now. My wife [Brandi] didn’t have the best WWE experience, but she always says that she is very thankful for having been there because she met her husband. For me, I met my wife, was in two singles matches at WrestleMania. I even got to rebrand the Intercontinental title. I did it all in the early parts of my career. It’s on record how I feel things should have gone in the end, but I don’t want to live in the past. You got to move forward.”

On if he will return to Arrow: “For a fan from the start, the Arrow season finale was so satisfying. I’m looking forward to what’s next. There was discussions for me to come back. Although I’m not privy to any behind the scenes discussions of Arrow, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Derek Sampson returns in some fashion. I think they were very happy with me. I know I was happy. What a team with Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and everyone else there. Stephen Amell works so hard. He and I have built a friendship based on Stardust. So I hope to return. I took it very seriously and tried my best and hope people enjoyed it.”