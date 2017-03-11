wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Set to Return to Arrow Later This Season
March 11, 2017 | Posted by
Per IGN, Cody Rhodes is set to return to Arrow later this season as Derek Sampson. Rhodes previously appeared in the season five episode, “A Matter of Trust.”
Rhodes will return in Episode of 5.21 of the hit CW series. The episode is expected to debut around late April or early May. Sampson in the show was a drug dealer who was transformed into a super-villain with regenerative powers who could not feel any pain.