– Ring of Honor has announced that Cody will defend the ROH World Championship on day two of the company’s War of the Worlds UK tour. Cody will defend the championship against Sanada at the show, which takes place on August 19th in Liverpool.

Also set to appear ar the show are KUSHIDA, The Young Bucks, Dalton Castle & The Boys, Los Ingobernables de Japon, The Addiction, Jay Lethal, Bully Ray, The Briscoes, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Mistico, Rey Buccanero, Titan and Ultimo Guerrero. You can find out more here.