– Colby Corino has had another run-in with the law. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Corino was arrested in Florida around 2:30 for petty theft and shoplifting according to officials at Alachua Coutny Jail. The crime indicates that the stolen goods were worth less than $300.

This is Corino’s second arrest in four months after being arrested in December of last year when he was found unconscious with multiple types of drugs in his home. Corino admitted to taking opiates at the time.

Colby was initially booked to wrestle Rude Boy Riley at tonight’s Punk Pro Wrestling show, but that match was cancelled after Riley was arrested on charges of child pornography possession.