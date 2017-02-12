– Colt Cabana spoke with MemorabiliaGuy.com for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On which match stands out as his best: “It’s never possible to answer the question about one singular performance being better than the others. I’ve wrestled so many different matches for so many different reasons. I have memorable matches against Johnny Saint, Nigel McGuinness, Daniel Bryan, Adam Pearce, Tye Dillinger and even local opponents on smaller shows sometimes stand out as some of the most fun matches I’ve ever had.”

On which UK talent we should keep an eye on: “I’ve probably done 50 some odd trips to the UK over the last 13 years. My first tour was in 2003 and I’ve been coming consistently ever since besides my two years in WWE. Obviously people know the UK wrestlers crossing over internationally like Zack [Sabre JR], Marty [Scurll] & Noam [Dar], but there’s so much talent on the scene. Rampage Brown, El Ligero and Sha Samuels are some of my favorites amongst many others.”

On which ribs stand out in his career: “There’s been so many. Recently someone reminded me of when a young wrestler just left his phone in the locker-room unattended. I changed his contact “MOM” to Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was so confused why Steve Austin was texting him.”