Here’s the complete schedule of events for the biggest wrestling day of the year:

8 AM – AXXESS at Orlando Convention Center: Featuring talent from the WWE UK Championship, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

*ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

*WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match

You find more info at WWE.com.

10 AM – Mania Moments Brunch at Hyatt Regency.: You can find more info here.

10 AM – 6 PM: WWN #BrokenTailgate Party: “The Hardy Family signing, EC3 as guest bartender and live events from ACW and FIP (5 PM, lineup below). All events take place Outside of Saddle Up (100 N. Orange Avenue). www.MoreThanMania.com for info.”

12 PM – Hulk Hogan signing at Hogan’s Beach Club (7679 International Drive. Orlando, Florida 32819): “Please email Mallory at [email protected] with any questions or call 727-461-0099.”

2 PM Ringside with Jim Ross: Special guests Jim Cornette and Bruce Prichard at Plaza North Live.

2 PM – FIP Outside of Saddle Up (100 N. Orange Avenue) as part of #BrokenTailgate Party:

*Eight Man Tag Team Chaos: AR Fox, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & ??? vs. Sammy Guevara, ACH, Keith Lee & Michael Elgin

*FIP champ Fred Yehi vs. Dezmond Xavier

*FIP Florida Heritage champ Martin Stone vs. Jon Davis

*Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly

*Caleb Konley vs. Austin Theory

*Jason Cade vs. Anthony Henry with Amber Young.

5:30 PM Wrestlemania 33 at Camping Life Stadium.:

*WWE Universal champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

*WWE champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.

*The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns.

*WWE United States champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens.

*WWE Raw Women’s champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Nia Jax.

*Unsanctioned: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins.

*AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon.

*John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Maryse & The Miz.

*WWE Raw Tag Team champions Gallows & Anderson vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

*WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Natalya

*WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville vs. Austin Aries.

*The fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins announced as competing.

10 PM – WWNLive Afterparty with Matt Riddle at Backbooth (37 West Pine Street)-18 and over only: “Shake N Bass is Orlando’s only Moombahton, Kuduro, Booty Bass & Trapalicious night with resident DJ’s K1K0, Ma-Less and Dr. Khan. Resident MC, City Tucker, will be hosting this evening of mayhem featuring MATT RIDDLE. This is the offical WWN Live Experience 2017 MoreThanMania.com Wrap-Up Party. This night will feature guests of EVOLVE, Full Impact Pro, SHINE and American Combat Wrestling as well as other surprise guests.”

You can find more information here.