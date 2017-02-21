– CZW announced the following for their Best of The Best Tournament, which takes place April 1st in Orlando, FL as part of WrestleCon…

* Best of The Best Competitors: Ricochet, Sami Callihan, AR Fox, Lio Rush, Shane Strickland, Dave Crist, Joey Janela, Jake Crist, David Starr, Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, Anthony Henry, Jason Cade, Scorpio Sky, Michael Elgin, and Rey Fenix.

* Non-Tournament Match: Pentagon vs. Father Matthew Tremont

* Non-Tournament Match: Brian Cage challenges for the CZW World Heavyweight Title

