– Here is the list of today’s wrestling events in Orlando, courtesy of Pwinsider.com…

* 11 AM – Robbie E Seminar at Team Vision Dojo.

* 12 PM – Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray Seminar at The Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Kissimee, Florida. For details, email [email protected]

* 12 PM – Hulk Hogan signing at Hogan’s Beach Club (7679 International Drive. Orlando, Florida 32819)

* 1:30 PM – Marty Jannetty Seminar at Team Vision Dojo.

* 4 PM – Wrestlecon Kickoff Party at Orlando Wyndham Hotel

* Sting, Ric Flair and Jim Ross Q&A hosted by Matt Striker.

* 4 PM – Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana and Larry Zbyszko live podcast at Team Vision Dojo.

* 5:30 PM – Nick Dinsmore Seminar at Team Vision Dojo. For more information, click here.

* 6 PM – Wrestlemania AXXESS at Orlando County Convention Center.

* Matches featuring 205 Live talents including Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins vs. Drew Gulak

* Hideo Itami and others in action.

* 6:30 PM – MLW WaleMania 3 at Tier Nightclub.

* 6:30 – Jake Roberts Live on Stage at the Improv.

* 7 PM – FEW Blast Kickoff Party at Downtown Orlando Rec Center.

* 8 PM – Evolve 80 at Orlando Events Center.

*EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH

*EVOLVE Tag Team champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak

*Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

*Ricochet vs. Keith Lee

*Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Chris Dickinson

*Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid

*Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory.

* 8:30 PM – Wrestle Pro at the Orlando Wyndham Hotel:

* GFW Nex*Gen champ Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage.

* The BWO vs. Kevin Matthews & Pat Buck & Mario Bokara

* Joey Ryan vs. Brandi Rhodes.

* WrestlePro Tag Team champs The Heavenly Bodies vs. Da Hit Squad.

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Payne.

* Fallah Bah vs. Jeff Cobb.

* 9 PM – Orlando City Wrestling at Gilt Nightclub: Appearing are Matt Sydal, EC3, Moose, Brian Cage, Papadon, Jon Cruz, Shannon Moore, Su Yung, Taya Valkrie, Angel Rose, Santana Garrett, Dulce Garcia and more appearing. For tickets, visit

* 11 PM – Joey Janela’s Spring Break presented by Gamechanger Wrestling at Orlando Events Center:

* Janela’s Dream Match: Joey Janela vs Marty Jannetty

* MMA SuperFight: Matt Riddle vs Dan “The Beast” Severn

* Years in the Making: “The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont vs “The War King” Eddie Kingston

* Intergender Tag Match: Andy Williams (From “Everytime I Die”) and “The Bad Girl” Penelope Ford vs. TNA’s Braxton Sutter and Allie

* Lio Rush vs Keith Lee for the first time ever.

* Sami Callihan vs Kyle The Beast

* Joey booked a bunch of extra guys without asking for permission. Now we have a ClusterF*** with Jon Silver, Glacier, Darby Allin, The Invisible Man and more.

* Also appearing: Earl Hebner, Dink the Clown and many more!