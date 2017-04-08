Credit pwponderings.com:

* Dark Matche: Joey Diesel Daddiego defeated J-Roc via pinfall after a Death Valley Driver.

* Bobby Cruz welcomes the crowd and introduces Christopher Daniels to start the show. He begins by recapping his victory over Castle as Supercard of Honor. He then spoke about facing off against Matt Taven in Detroit. Daniels then said that he will face the winner of a fourway between Adam Page, Jay White, Jay Lethal and Silas Young. He then addressed Cody blindsiding him at Supercard and Cody promptly came out.

* Cody came out and called Daniels out on not being involved in the match. Daniels implied it isn’t up to him and Cody mocked him for not making the call himself.

* Shane Taylor defeated Lio Rush via pinfall with a Sirius choke bomb after a distraction from Caprice Coleman. MCMG came down for the save but were attacked by Taylor and Coleman for their efforts. Taylor crushed Sabin with a splash from the second rope before leaving the ring.

* Top Prospect Tournament Finals – John Skyler vs Josh Woods: Woods won via anklelock submission. After the match David Starr attacked Woods and introduced himself to the audience with his numerous monikers.

* Television Main Event – ROH World Television Championship Match: Marty Scurll defeated Kazarian via pinfall after interference from Adam Page. As Paul Turner tried to take An umbrella from Kaz Scurll grabbed a handful of powder and tossed it at Kaz who ducked it. While Turner was blinded Kaz had Scurll pinned. Page came out and hit Kaz with a chair, allowing Scurll to get the roll. Up. As Scurll floated, Matt Sydal’s music hit and he chased Scurll to the back.

* WOH Wednesday Match: Faye Jackson vs Deonna Purrazo vs. Jenny Rose vs. Mandy Leon: Purrazo won via submission after locking in the fujiarwa arm bar on Faye Jackson.

* Second Episode:

* Coast to Coast( Leon St. Giovanni & Shaeem Ali) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) – The Kingdom won via pinfall after Taven hit the Angels’ wings on Shaheem Ali, sending a message to Christopher Daniels.

* The Young Bucks came out and spoke about regaining their titles and how their issues with Cole have been settled. Matt then issued an open challenge to any team in the back. Mike Mondo and Kenny Dykstra (the Spirit Squad) came out to answer the challenge and said they didn’t want to wait until next week.

* Matt Sydal defeated Flip Gordon via pinfall after hitting Air Borne. Scurll snuck in and tried to lock the chicken wing on but Sydal was able to shake him off before intimating the title would be his soon.

* Adam Cole came out for an interview with Ian Riccaboni. During this story time with Adam Cole (Bay Bay) Cole said that everything is well with Bullet Club and that next week they will be taking on Castle and Daniels the following week.

* Tornado Rules 4 Corners Match: Winner becomes number one contender – Silas Young vs. Jay White Vs. Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal: Lethal won via pinfall after a Lethal Injection on Silas Young.

* Women of Honor match: Karen Q defeated Kelly Klein via count out when Deonna Purrazzo distracted her on the outside.

* Third Episode:

* The Young Bucks defeated The Spirit Squad via pinfall when Matt pinned Mikey after a 5 Star Meltzer Driver.

* Punishment Martinez defeated The Beer City Bruiser via pinfall after hitting a sit out chokeslam.

* Adam Cole & Cody defeated Dalton Castle & Christopher Daniels via pinfall after Cody hit Cross Rhodes on Daniels. Cole had left Cody after Rhodes accidentally hit Cole with a disaster kick but returned to hit a Last Shot in Daniels. The Bucks came out afterwards and all seemed well with the group. Lethal came down to ring and the and Daniels had words until Cody blindsided them. Lethal recovered and took out both Cody and Daniels with a Lethal Injection.

* Fourth Episode:

* Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin & Jonathan Gresham) w/ Alex Shelley defeated Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara w/Joey Daddiego via submission when Gresham locked an octopus on Cheeseburger. During the match Cheeseburger inadvertently hit Ferrara with a Shotei and he wakes off after the loss.

* Silas Young defeated Bobby Fish via pinfall after he used his knee brace to bash Fish in the head while Bruiser distracted Todd Sinclair.

* ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Bully Ray & The Briscoes defeated The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Shane Taylor Rhett Titus)