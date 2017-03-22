wrestling / News
Complete Schedule of Streaming FloSlam Events Over WrestleMania Weekend
– Here is the complete schedule of FloSlam’s streaming events during WrestleMania weekend; 411 will have live coverage of all of these events…
EVOLVE 80 – Thursday, March 30th – 8pm EDT
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak
* Grudge Rematch: Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle
* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3: Ricochet vs. Keith Lee
* Special Challenge Match: Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Chris Dickinson
* Catch Point vs. High-Flyer Match: Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid
* Special Attraction MatchEthan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory
EVOLVE 81 – Friday, March 31st – 4pm EDT
* Non-Title Challenge Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin
* Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred: Yehi vs. Matt Riddle
* Heavyweight Challenge Match: Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak
* Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge: Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory
* Style Clash Challenge: Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush
* Special Challenge Match: Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH
* Plus more with Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and others!
WWN Supershow – Saturday, April 1st – 8pm EDT
* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion: Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams
* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80): EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins
* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80: PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH
* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3: Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc
* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4: Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka
* SHINE Championship Match: LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung
* Special Attraction Match: Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid
* Stokely Hathaway Presents A Night Of Appreciation For Timothy Thatcher
* Plus more to be announced with Austin Theory and others!
Full Impact Pro – Sunday, April 2nd – 2pm EDT (Part Of The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party!)
* Eight Man Tag Team Chaos: AR Fox, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & ??? vs. Sammy Guevara, ACH, Keith Lee & Michael Elgin
* FIP World Heavyweight Title Match: Fred Yehi defends vs. Dezmond Xavier
* FIP Florida Heritage Title Match – The Final Showdown: Martin Stone defends vs. Jon Davi
* Women’s Grudge Rematch: Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Special Challenge Match: Caleb Konley vs. Austin Theory
* Special Attraction Match: Jason Cade vs. Anthony Henry with Amber Young