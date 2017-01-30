– Conor McGregor isn’t too worried about Vince McMahon’s reaction to the fact that he’s stolen the WWE Chairman’s famous swagger. Speaking during a Q&A this past weekend (courtesy of FOX Sports), McGregor was asked about stealing McMahon’s signature walk and acknowledged doing so.

“I’m thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed,” McGregor said. “I don’t give a (expletive) about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. Not Vince or any of those (expletive) over in the WWE will do anything about it. That’s my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk.”

McGregor also said during the Q&A that there have been discussions about him appearing at WrestleMania.