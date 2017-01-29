– Get ready for speculation upon speculation for the next three months, because UFC’s outspoken lightweight champion has teased a possible appearance at WrestleMania 33. McGregor spoke with FOX Sports and said that he’s been in discussions about an appearance at the event.

“Never say never,” McGregor said. “I know there’s been conversations. I know Triple H was at the show (UFC 205). I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”

McGregor has been outspoken regarding WWE, having taken several shots at the company and its talent over the summer in interviews leading to his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 202. Ronda Rousey appeared in a lengthy segment with The Rock at WrestleMania 31.