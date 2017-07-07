– Here is the content listing for the WWE Network Collection on Razor Ramon. The collection is titled the the “Razor Ramon Oozing Machismo” collection and debuts on Monday.

The collection is as follows:

* Razor Ramon Intro

* Hey, Yo!: On-Cam – Razor Ramon hosts

* Say Hello to The Bad Guy: Razor Ramon Superstar Vignettes

* WWE Universe Gets Some Machismo: Razor Ramon vs. Paul Van Dale

* The Hottest Thing Going: On-Cam – Razor Ramon hosts

* The Hart of a Champion: Razor Ramon vs. Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart

* A Shocking Upset: Razor Ramon vs. The Kid

* Battling for a Crown: Razor Ramon vs. Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart

* Paying the Price: Razor Ramon vs. Ted DiBiase

* Obvious Chemistry: Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels

* Nothing Comes Easy: On-Cam – Razor Ramon hosts

* 20 Men, 2 Winners?: Battle Royal

* Model Behavior: Razor Ramon vs. Rick ‘The Model’ Martel

* The Value of Friends: Razor Ramon & 1-2-3 Kid vs. The Quebecers

* Climbing That Ladder of Success: On-Cam – Razor Ramon hosts

* The True Champion: Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels

* A Too Sweet Confrontation: Razor Ramon vs. Diesel

* The Sizeable Challenge: Razor Ramon vs. Yokozuna

* Bad Guys Always Survive: The Bad Guys vs. The Teamsters

* Razors and Guitars: Razor Ramon vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Double Trouble: Razor Ramon vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Revisiting Greatness: Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels

* Looking 4 Number Four: On-Cam – Razor Ramon hosts

* A Lesson Learned: Razor Ramon vs. Dean Douglas

* Carving Up Gold: Razor Ramon vs. Goldust

* Crybaby: Razor Ramon vs. The 1-2-3 Kid

* The Bad Guy Enters the Hall: Scott Hall WWE Hall of Fame Induction

* Hard Work Pays Off: On-Cam – Razor Ramon hosts

* Living On A Razor’s Edge: The Scott Hall Story (Full Home Video)