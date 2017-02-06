– WWE has announced a match and the opening segment for tonight’s Raw. The company announced today that Sheamus and Cesaro will get a shot at Luke Gallows and Karl Anerson for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, while the opening segment will feature Samoa Joe signing his Raw contract.

The two developments join the already-announced update on Seth Rollins’ injury as well as Goldberg responding to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge. Raw takes place from Portland, Oregon tonight and airs live on USA Network.