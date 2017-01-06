PWInsider has updates on the contracts of several Ring of Honor stars. Their contracts expired at the end of 2016, heading into 2017.

Christopher Daniels: He has been signed to a new, longterm deal.

Bobby Fish: ROH and Fish have signed an extension of his old contract and are working on a new deal.

Frankie Kazarian: He was already signed to a deal before the end of 2016.

Jay Lethal: He is now “locked” into a new long term deal.

Kyle O’Reilly: His deal expired on January 31. He’s said to be looking at his options, which could include WWE or Flosports (he would then be sent to promotions on their streaming service). It’s unknown if he will re-sign with ROH. They are still working on a per-date agreement until a decision is made.

Adam Page: The deal is being finalized but hasn’t been signed yet. He’s also working for NJPW.

War Machine: Same situation as Page. NJPW is interested in using them more in 2017.

BJ Whitmer: Signed to a new deal before 2016 ended, but there’s no word on length. One source claimed it was for a year.