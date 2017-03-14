– On last night’s edition of Bring it to The Table, Corey Graves and JBL were asked about the potential AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania. Graves is not a fan of the idea…

“The prospect of AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon does absolutely nothing for me; I’m a fan of what Shane McMahon brings as a character to the show, he’s paid his dues, he’s been around the business his entire life. Styles can give you a full cinematic experience in the ring in the veil of the ‘Hell In A Cell’ between Triple H and The Undertaker or anything Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker have done at WrestleMania. Those caliber of matches that from start to finish are art in its highest form.”

You can read 411’s full report of the show at this link.