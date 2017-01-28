wrestling / News
Corey Graves Stepping Away From NXT, Nigel McGuinness Joining Commentary Team
– During the pre-show for NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Corey Graves revealed that due to his other responsibilities in WWE, including RAW and 205 Live, he will be stepping away from his duties on NXT.
He then revealed that starting a week from Wednesday, Nigel McGuinness will join Tom Phillips and Percy Watson on commentary.
As @WWEGraves steps away from the @WWENXT Universe, we welcome @McGuinnessNigel to the broadcast team! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Iv9sYqABYf
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017