– WrestlingInc.com reports that NXT’s Sarah Bridges appears to be done with her time WWE. Bridges, aka Crazy Mary Dobson, signed with NXT last November and had several matches with the company until last January. She made on appearance on NXT TV, where she teamed with Macey Evans in a tag team match against Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

She’s now restored her old ring name of Crazy Mary Dobson on her Twitter account and removed NXT from her Twitter bio. Her ProWrestlingTees site has also been reportedly re-opened, and she’s once again taking bookings.